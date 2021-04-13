Project Manager

FIBRE PROJECT MANAGER – Fibre experience/background is required.

Calling all candidates based in Freestate OR Northern Cape OR Eastern Cape!

The successful candidate must be willing to travel, as the position requires the appointee to travel on a regular basis. The candidate will have to travel to De Aar, Southern Free State, Northern parts of Eastern Cape on a frequent basis. Additional travel will include but is not limited to, Aliwal North, Middleburg Eastern Cape, Zastron, Colesberg, etc.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: The Fibre Project Manager is responsible for managing all implementation projects in accordance with the approved Principles, Policies, Standards and best practices to achieve financial and service delivery targets.

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

To manage all implementation projects in accordance with the approved Principles, Policies, Standards and best practices to achieve financial and service delivery

To develop a project plan/implementation strategy for each of the projects allocated; and

To manage (plan, organize, direct, control, monitor, implement) projects in multiple-environments meeting project

Ensure that in the execution of projects due consideration is given to Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality (SHEQ) best practices and

Report on progress of all allocated

Manage the relationship between Branches and the cleint’s Fibre

Uphold the client’s values at all

The following activities:

Project Management;

Successful execution of allocated projects;

Management and reporting of all daily project and business activities;

Develop and implement a project plan/implementation strategy (Project Charter, Project Plans and milestones, Agreed and accepted SOW, BOM, Approved Budgets, and Technical );

Take responsibility and manage the procurement of required resources, including human resources;

Act as custodian of project assets – including motor vehicles and tools;

Responsible to manage the allocated human resources – including senior planners and wayleave administrators;

Manage the municipal wayleave processes;

Manage contractors and external 3rd parties;

Compile documents for fibre committee submission and manage the internal process to approve projects;

Provide a quality Project Management Service to branches and ensure:

Projects are done using the internally approved Standard Operating Procedures;

Project Quality management ensuring that the cleint’s Installations Standards are adhered to at all times;

Overall control of the acquisition, implementation and maintenance of Projects;

Overall control of the availability of project related resources required for the installation or implementation of project activities and milestones;

Ensure that all internal policies and procedures are adhered to;

Adhering to Procurement and Purchase Order requirements;

Monthly Claims are submitted before the 7th of every month;

Monthly Time Sheets are submitted on date as agreed;

Organizational and human resources development;

Resource management and Stock control;

General management;

Travelling between allocated projects; and

Weekly and monthly reporting of

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills: –

At least 5 years’ business and operations

Operational experience in Telecommunications will be

Experience in project management planning and

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Strong analytical

Must have excellent verbal and written communication

Must have problem solving

Qualifications

Matriculation with 3 (three) year Degree at NQF Level 6 Project Management, Recognized SHEQ training with applicable qualification.

Desired Skills:

FTTX

Fibre

FTTB

FTTH

Telecommunications

Willing to travel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

