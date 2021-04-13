R&D Cosmetic Chemist at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Job Responsibilities:
• Developing cutting edge skin care products
• Create products through development stages, followed by scale-up and then commercial scale batches for launch
•Ensure stability and compliance to global regulatory standards, as well as safety.
• Upgrading of existing formulas
• Assist in nurturing and passing on of knowledge and expertise to fellow R+D team members
• Assisting the manufacturing department with scale-up batches
Technical & Professional Competencies:
• Use scientific and technical knowledge to formulate best-in-class products
• Interpret stability results and setting up quality parameters
• Keeps abreast of latest research regarding raw materials and technologies
Education / Experience / Personal Competencies:
• BSc Chemistry, or related degree
• Coschem Diploma (preferable)
• 3-5 years hands on formulation experience in the cosmetic industry
• Experience in formulating with vitamins and high-tech ingredients
• Proven track record
• Ability to work on several projects simultaneously with attention to detail and timelines
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to write reports
• Computer literacy
About The Employer:
