R&D Cosmetic Chemist at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Job Responsibilities:

• Developing cutting edge skin care products

• Create products through development stages, followed by scale-up and then commercial scale batches for launch

•Ensure stability and compliance to global regulatory standards, as well as safety.

• Upgrading of existing formulas

• Assist in nurturing and passing on of knowledge and expertise to fellow R+D team members

• Assisting the manufacturing department with scale-up batches

Technical & Professional Competencies:

• Use scientific and technical knowledge to formulate best-in-class products

• Interpret stability results and setting up quality parameters

• Keeps abreast of latest research regarding raw materials and technologies

Education / Experience / Personal Competencies:

• BSc Chemistry, or related degree

• Coschem Diploma (preferable)

• 3-5 years hands on formulation experience in the cosmetic industry

• Experience in formulating with vitamins and high-tech ingredients

• Proven track record

• Ability to work on several projects simultaneously with attention to detail and timelines

• Excellent communication skills and the ability to write reports

• Computer literacy

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a R&D Cosmetic Chemist for a company based in the Parow Industria area. The ideal candidate must a BSc Chemistry, or related degree, Coschem Diploma (preferable) qualification and 3 years’ hands on formulation experience in the cosmetic industry.

