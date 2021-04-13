Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.
Due to the current pandemic our Client is Urgently looking for a Registered Nurse Surgical Ward
Requirements:
- Registration with the South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse/ Midwife or equivalent NQF 7 qualification .
- Relevant qualification and experience within a specialist area
- Advanced Computer Literacy
- Flexible in working hours/Shifts
- Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislatio
To apply today please email Cv’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Registered Nurse
- RN
- Surgical
- SANC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council