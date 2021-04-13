Report Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who is a Reporting Analyst for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
We are looking for a Reporting Analyst with:
- Support stakeholders by taking briefs, creating reports to provide insight and commercial KPI visibility
- Must be proficient with PowerBI and have advanced excel skills
- High attention to detail and a logical, problem solving mindset
- Must have experience in working with large data sets and delivering accurate, timely reporting
We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.
Desired Skills:
- proficient with PowerBI
- Advanced excel skills
- working with large data sets and delivering accurate and timely reporting