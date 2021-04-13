Report Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who is a Reporting Analyst for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Reporting Analyst with:

Support stakeholders by taking briefs, creating reports to provide insight and commercial KPI visibility

Must be proficient with PowerBI and have advanced excel skills

High attention to detail and a logical, problem solving mindset

Must have experience in working with large data sets and delivering accurate, timely reporting

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

proficient with PowerBI

Advanced excel skills

working with large data sets and delivering accurate and timely reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position