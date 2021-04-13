Rubrik for Microsoft 365 delivers recoveries at scale

Microsoft 365 is one of the most widely used solutions for email, collaboration and document storage in large enterprises. At the same time, Microsoft doesn’t provide its own backup and restore offering, but instead encourages third-party vendors to provide their own solutions.

Cloud data management company Rubrik places a focus on speed and simplicity of management in its backup and restore solution for Microsoft 365. Rubrik offers a policy-based SLA enforcement, and uses Microsoft Azure as the storage location for backups.

Risna Steenkamp, GM: ESM division at Networks Unlimited Africa, which distributes Rubrik throughout Africa, says, “Obviously, the data in an organisation’s Microsoft 365 system is of critical importance to the enterprise. It’s therefore essential to secure your data and be able to recover it in the event of a ransomware attack, or accidental or even malicious deletion or damage of the data by an internal user.”

Rubrik orchestrates policy-based protection of Microsoft 365 via its Polaris SaaS platform, offering unprecedented simplicity and performance for search and restore operations for Exchange and OneDrive. Benefits include the following:

Super-fast recovery: Quickly restore individual emails or entire OneDrive folders to any destination in just three clicks. Easily locate your data with global predictive, file-level search to quickly recover from data loss and ensure business continuity.

Unify protection: Centralise management and reporting across on-prem and cloud with a single software platform. Automate policy assignment with a powerful SLA engine to meet RPOs for large-scale Microsoft 365 environments.

Simplify backups: Rubrik brings its trademark simplicity and backup performance to data protection in Microsoft 365. Enact flexible long-term retention to ensure critical data is secure, easily discoverable, and always accessible.

“Data today is integral to an organisation’s health and wealth,” comments Steenkamp. “If critical data is lost – for whatever reasons – a company is likely to lose revenue, and may even be forced to shut down temporarily. It is critical to take precautionary measures ahead of time to secure data and be able to recover it if lost or damaged.”