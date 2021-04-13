Sales Account Management at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer

base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data

Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.

Key Deliverables / Primary Functions

Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA

methodology

the agreed budgets

each significant delivery of a product or service

driven by customer satisfaction

Functional Skills

Computer Literacy

Professionalism

Punctionality

Telephone Etiquette

Time & Priority Management

Office Management

Behavioural Competencies

Developing and implementing account plan or strategy

People / Team Leadership

Decision Making

Meeting customer expectations

Communication and Impact

Qualifications

NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce

Experience

5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.

Desired Skills:

Sales

About The Employer:

www.sdrecruitment.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position