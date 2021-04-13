Sales Executive

Are you a sales extraordinaire with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software experience? Do you have a hunter mentality and the ability to pursue new business? If yes my client based in (Paarl, Wellington, Piketberg, Vredenburg, Melkbosstrand) and the surrounding areas have the perfect opportunity available for you.

Requirements:

Must have 2-4 years experience with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software. (NON-NEGOTIABLE).

Own car and driver’s license

Matric (Grade 12)

Target driven.

Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)

Purpose of the position:

Maintain and grow company market share in all areas of the business.

Advance the company’s vision, mission, goals, and objectives.

Constantly upgrade skills and knowledge required.

Market the full range of products and solutions as offered by the companies.

Key performance areas:

Promotes/sells/secures orders from existing and prospective customers through a relationship-based approach.

Demonstrates and cross-sell products and services to existing/potential customers and assists them in selecting those best suited to their needs.

Use the iNForm to log all business information and activities.

Achieve targets as determined by management, these targets will be published monthly.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintain a diary at all times.

Establishes, develops, and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products/services.

Makes telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers.

Research sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.

Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers according to company standards.

Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.

Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, finance, stores, and technical service departments.

Analyses the territory/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers value to the organization.

Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share, and value opportunities.

Identifies advantages and compares the organization’s products/services.

Plans and organizes personal sales strategy by maximizing the Return on Time Investment for the territory/segment.

Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

Keeps abreast of product applications, technical services, market conditions, competitive activities, advertising, and promotional trends through the reading of pertinent literature and consulting with marketing and technical service areas.

Participates in trade shows, blitzes, customer events, and conventions.

Maintain and update iNForm daily with dairy entries, prospect sheets, quotes, lost order sheets, sales activity sheets, and keep a proper pipeline.

Ensure all contracts and other documentation are completed correctly and all the required documentation is submitted to the Sales Administrator to process the deals.

