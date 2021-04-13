Sales Executive – Polokwane at Mustek

Apr 13, 2021

Purpose:

The Sales Executive will be responsible for promoting and selling Mustek’s products and services to key accounts / government customers/dealer channel and retail clientele.

Responsibilities:

  • Identify new markets and business opportunities and convert dormant customers to active customers whilst servicing existing customers.
  • Sell the Company’s products to all customers within set geographic boundaries.
  • Making accurate, rapid cost calculations, and providing customers with quotations.
  • Negotiate the terms of agreement and closing sales.
  • Provides customers with necessary product support and basic technical support and maintain the relationship between the customer and Service.
  • Build relationships with customers through regular communication via e-mail, phone and visits.
  • Provide quality service to Mustek’s internal and external customers in all assigned tasks, while upholding Mustek’s Service Excellence Values.
  • Advise on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions.
  • Drive sales of all Mustek products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant direct sale opportunities.
  • Actively solicit for all Mustek products opportunities, referring leads as appropriate.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Matric
  • Qualification in sales and/or marketing would be advantageous
  • Driver’s license
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in a sales target driven environment, corporate/retail sales with account management experience (within ICT would be an advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Process
  • Sales Development
  • Sales
  • Executive Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

