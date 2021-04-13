Sales Executive – Polokwane at Mustek

Purpose:

The Sales Executive will be responsible for promoting and selling Mustek’s products and services to key accounts / government customers/dealer channel and retail clientele.

Responsibilities:

Identify new markets and business opportunities and convert dormant customers to active customers whilst servicing existing customers.

Sell the Company’s products to all customers within set geographic boundaries.

Making accurate, rapid cost calculations, and providing customers with quotations.

Negotiate the terms of agreement and closing sales.

Provides customers with necessary product support and basic technical support and maintain the relationship between the customer and Service.

Build relationships with customers through regular communication via e-mail, phone and visits.

Provide quality service to Mustek’s internal and external customers in all assigned tasks, while upholding Mustek’s Service Excellence Values.

Advise on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions.

Drive sales of all Mustek products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant direct sale opportunities.

Actively solicit for all Mustek products opportunities, referring leads as appropriate.

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric

Qualification in sales and/or marketing would be advantageous

Driver’s license

Minimum 4 years’ experience in a sales target driven environment, corporate/retail sales with account management experience (within ICT would be an advantage)

Desired Skills:

Sales Process

Sales Development

Sales

Executive Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

