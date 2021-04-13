Sales Executive – Polokwane at Mustek

Purpose:
The Sales Executive will be responsible for promoting and selling Mustek’s products and services to key accounts / government customers/dealer channel and retail clientele.
Responsibilities:
- Identify new markets and business opportunities and convert dormant customers to active customers whilst servicing existing customers.
- Sell the Company’s products to all customers within set geographic boundaries.
- Making accurate, rapid cost calculations, and providing customers with quotations.
- Negotiate the terms of agreement and closing sales.
- Provides customers with necessary product support and basic technical support and maintain the relationship between the customer and Service.
- Build relationships with customers through regular communication via e-mail, phone and visits.
- Provide quality service to Mustek’s internal and external customers in all assigned tasks, while upholding Mustek’s Service Excellence Values.
- Advise on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions.
- Drive sales of all Mustek products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant direct sale opportunities.
- Actively solicit for all Mustek products opportunities, referring leads as appropriate.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric
- Qualification in sales and/or marketing would be advantageous
- Driver’s license
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in a sales target driven environment, corporate/retail sales with account management experience (within ICT would be an advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Sales Process
- Sales Development
- Sales
- Executive Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
