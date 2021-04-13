Sales Rep

DUR0001256 Technical Sales Rep Mpumalanga

Purpose of the Job:

The Sales Representative’s key deliverables will be the sales and marketing of Animal Nutrition products. The sales representative will be covering Mpumalanga provinceas and some parts of Gauteng or Free State.

Required Qualifications

Relevant Agricultural degree

Technical Competencies & Experience

Min. 5 years’ experience in a sales role.

Experienced in the animal nutrition / feed mill sector.

Bi-lingual (English and Afrikaans) preferable

Understand logistical process.

Growing market shares and sales

Providing clients with technical information and guidance

Reporting on monthly sales and budget expenses

Represent the company at all major forums in the agricultural sector.

Behavioural Competencies

Ability to work independently.

Time management skills.

Interpersonal skills

Technically minded.

Verbal and written communication.

Proactive.

