DUR0001256 Technical Sales Rep Mpumalanga
Purpose of the Job:
The Sales Representative’s key deliverables will be the sales and marketing of Animal Nutrition products. The sales representative will be covering Mpumalanga provinceas and some parts of Gauteng or Free State.
Required Qualifications
- Relevant Agricultural degree
Technical Competencies & Experience
- Min. 5 years’ experience in a sales role.
- Experienced in the animal nutrition / feed mill sector.
- Bi-lingual (English and Afrikaans) preferable
- Understand logistical process.
- Growing market shares and sales
- Providing clients with technical information and guidance
- Reporting on monthly sales and budget expenses
- Represent the company at all major forums in the agricultural sector.
Behavioural Competencies
- Ability to work independently.
- Time management skills.
- Interpersonal skills
- Technically minded.
- Verbal and written communication.
- Proactive.
