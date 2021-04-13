Sales Representative – Chemicals & Hygiene at Drake International

Our client, a well established supplier of cleaning equipment and chemical brands in the Southern and Eastern Cape is looking for a target driven, sales focused indvidual to join their sales team. Requirements:

Matric

Valid Drivers Licence with own car is required

Min 3yrs external sales experience in a similar environment/industry is essential

MS Office literate

Responsibilities:

Conversion of leads and converting to close sales deals

Quoting and tendering for business opportunities

Maintain a regular call cycle with clients

Meeting client deadlines

Weekly sales reporting

Meet and exceed sales targets

Demonstration of products and equipment

Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsSales focused Target Driven

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cell Allow

Petrol

Commission

Learn more/Apply for this position