Sales Representative – Chemicals & Hygiene at Drake International

Apr 13, 2021

Our client, a well established supplier of cleaning equipment and chemical brands in the Southern and Eastern Cape is looking for a target driven, sales focused indvidual to join their sales team. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car is required
  • Min 3yrs external sales experience in a similar environment/industry is essential
  • MS Office literate

Responsibilities:

  • Conversion of leads and converting to close sales deals
  • Quoting and tendering for business opportunities
  • Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
  • Meeting client deadlines
  • Weekly sales reporting
  • Meet and exceed sales targets
  • Demonstration of products and equipment

Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsSales focused Target Driven

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cell Allow
  • Petrol
  • Commission

