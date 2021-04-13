Sales Representative – Chemicals & Hygiene at Drake International

Our client, a well established supplier of cleaning equipment and chemical brands in the Southern and Eastern Cape is looking for a target driven, sales focused indvidual to join their sales team. Requirements:
- Matric
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car is required
- Min 3yrs external sales experience in a similar environment/industry is essential
- MS Office literate
Responsibilities:
- Conversion of leads and converting to close sales deals
- Quoting and tendering for business opportunities
- Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
- Meeting client deadlines
- Weekly sales reporting
- Meet and exceed sales targets
- Demonstration of products and equipment
Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsSales focused Target Driven
About The Employer:
Drake International
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cell Allow
- Petrol
- Commission