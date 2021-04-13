SAP FICO Consultant at IT NETWORK

SAP FI/CO Consultant

Mining Industry

Contract

Remote Work

Primary Skills

8-10+yrs Years of SAP FICO Experience- Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience

Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting

Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems

Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements

Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing

Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)

Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentatio

Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous

ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues

SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage

Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

SAP FICO

S/4 HANA

General Ledger

Accounts Receivables

Accounts Payable

Bank Accounting

Asset Management

Cost Center

Profitability Accounting

Integration

Testing

Communication

Teamwork

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a SAP FICO Consultant to join a project.

