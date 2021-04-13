SAP FICO Consultant at IT NETWORK

SAP FI/CO Consultant
Mining Industry
Contract
Remote Work
Primary Skills
- 8-10+yrs Years of SAP FICO Experience- Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
- Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting
- Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
- Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
- Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing
- Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
- Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentatio
- Ability to work within a team environment
Advantageous
- ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues
- SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage
- Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- S/4 HANA
- General Ledger
- Accounts Receivables
- Accounts Payable
- Bank Accounting
- Asset Management
- Cost Center
- Profitability Accounting
- Integration
- Testing
- Communication
- Teamwork
About The Employer:
Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a SAP FICO Consultant to join a project.