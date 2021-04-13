SAP FICO Consultant at IT NETWORK

SAP FI/CO Consultant
Mining Industry
Contract
Remote Work

Primary Skills

  • 8-10+yrs Years of SAP FICO Experience- Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
  • Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting
  • Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
  • Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
  • Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing
  • Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
  • Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentatio
  • Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous

  • ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues
  • SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage
  • Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FICO
  • S/4 HANA
  • General Ledger
  • Accounts Receivables
  • Accounts Payable
  • Bank Accounting
  • Asset Management
  • Cost Center
  • Profitability Accounting
  • Integration
  • Testing
  • Communication
  • Teamwork

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a SAP FICO Consultant to join a project.

