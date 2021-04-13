SAP HR Payroll Consultant at IT NETWORK

SAP HR Payroll Consultant

Mining Industry

Contract

Remote Work

8-10+yrs Years of SAP HR Payroll Experience

Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience

Strong understanding and working experience of payroll processing functions

Strong working experience with OM, PA, Time management and Payroll processes, PCR’s and Schemas.

Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems

Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements

Able to translate business requirements into solutions

Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)

Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation

Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous

ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues

SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage

Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects

Desired Skills:

SAP HR Payroll

Implementation

Payroll Processing

Integration

Communication skills

Presentation skills

Teamwork

SAP ABAP

S/4 HANA

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg is seeking the expertise of a SAP HR Payroll Consultant for a project.

