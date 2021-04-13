SAP HR Payroll Consultant at IT NETWORK

SAP HR Payroll Consultant
Mining Industry
Contract
Remote Work
- 8-10+yrs Years of SAP HR Payroll Experience
- Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
- Strong understanding and working experience of payroll processing functions
- Strong working experience with OM, PA, Time management and Payroll processes, PCR’s and Schemas.
- Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
- Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
- Able to translate business requirements into solutions
- Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
- Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
- Ability to work within a team environment
Advantageous
- ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues
- SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage
- Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects
Desired Skills:
- SAP HR Payroll
- Implementation
- Payroll Processing
- Integration
- Communication skills
- Presentation skills
- Teamwork
- SAP ABAP
- S/4 HANA
About The Employer:
Our client based in Johannesburg is seeking the expertise of a SAP HR Payroll Consultant for a project.