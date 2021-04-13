SAP HR Payroll Consultant at IT NETWORK

Apr 13, 2021

SAP HR Payroll Consultant
Mining Industry
Contract
Remote Work

  • 8-10+yrs Years of SAP HR Payroll Experience
  • Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
  • Strong understanding and working experience of payroll processing functions
  • Strong working experience with OM, PA, Time management and Payroll processes, PCR’s and Schemas.
  • Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
  • Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
  • Able to translate business requirements into solutions
  • Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
  • Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
  • Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous

  • ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues
  • SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage
  • Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects

Desired Skills:

  • SAP HR Payroll
  • Implementation
  • Payroll Processing
  • Integration
  • Communication skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Teamwork
  • SAP ABAP
  • S/4 HANA

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg is seeking the expertise of a SAP HR Payroll Consultant for a project.

