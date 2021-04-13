SAP Success Factors Employee Central conslutant at IT NETWORK

SAP Success Factors Employee Central Consultant
Mining Industry
Contract
Remote Work
Primary Skills (must have)
- 4-6+yrs Years of SAP Success Factors Employee Central Experience
- Minimum of 2 full SAP E2E implementation experience
- SAP SuccessFactors expertise includes Position Management, Foundational Objects, MDF, Workflows, Pick list management, RBP, Time off, data models and Adhoc Reports in Employee Central.
- SAP HCM Functional expertise
- Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
- Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
- Able to translate business requirements into solutions
-
Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
-
Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
-
Ability to work within a team environment
Advantageous:
– Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects
Desired Skills:
- SAP SuccessFactors
- SAP HCM
- Implementation
- Integration
- communication skills.
- Presentation skills
- Teamwork
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a SAP Success Factors Employee Central Consulatant to join a project