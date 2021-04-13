SAP Success Factors Employee Central conslutant at IT NETWORK

SAP Success Factors Employee Central Consultant

Mining Industry

Contract

Remote Work

Primary Skills (must have)

4-6+yrs Years of SAP Success Factors Employee Central Experience

Minimum of 2 full SAP E2E implementation experience

SAP SuccessFactors expertise includes Position Management, Foundational Objects, MDF, Workflows, Pick list management, RBP, Time off, data models and Adhoc Reports in Employee Central.

SAP HCM Functional expertise

Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems

Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements

Able to translate business requirements into solutions

Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)

Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation

Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous:

– Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects

Desired Skills:

SAP SuccessFactors

SAP HCM

Implementation

Integration

communication skills.

Presentation skills

Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a SAP Success Factors Employee Central Consulatant to join a project

