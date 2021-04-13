SAP Success Factors Employee Central conslutant at IT NETWORK

Apr 13, 2021

SAP Success Factors Employee Central Consultant

Mining Industry
Contract
Remote Work

Primary Skills (must have)

  • 4-6+yrs Years of SAP Success Factors Employee Central Experience
  • Minimum of 2 full SAP E2E implementation experience
  • SAP SuccessFactors expertise includes Position Management, Foundational Objects, MDF, Workflows, Pick list management, RBP, Time off, data models and Adhoc Reports in Employee Central.
  • SAP HCM Functional expertise
  • Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
  • Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
  • Able to translate business requirements into solutions

  • Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)

  • Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation

  • Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous:
– Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects

Desired Skills:

  • SAP SuccessFactors
  • SAP HCM
  • Implementation
  • Integration
  • communication skills.
  • Presentation skills
  • Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a SAP Success Factors Employee Central Consulatant to join a project

