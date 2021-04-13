Senior Account Manager

The successful candidates for this role will provide thought leadership on sales and:

  • be Senior Account Executives (not the average Account Manager)
  • IT and Telco Solutions:
  • Solution based selling,
  • ITILL/ ETOM / ETEC

Typical Clients will be across all verticals including Government, Auto manufacturers, Education Sector, Food Manufacturers, Clothing Manufacturers, Small Business, Agricultural Farm Stores (Co-ops)

  • Typical solutions that will be sold include: Cloud based services, Application based services, Converged based services, Azure Solutions (Cloud Solution), the full spectrum of company’s Value Proposition including Telco Solutions, IT Solutions

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Telco Solutions
  • Account Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

