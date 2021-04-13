Senior Account Manager

The successful candidates for this role will provide thought leadership on sales and:
- be Senior Account Executives (not the average Account Manager)
- IT and Telco Solutions:
- Solution based selling,
- ITILL/ ETOM / ETEC
Typical Clients will be across all verticals including Government, Auto manufacturers, Education Sector, Food Manufacturers, Clothing Manufacturers, Small Business, Agricultural Farm Stores (Co-ops)
- Typical solutions that will be sold include: Cloud based services, Application based services, Converged based services, Azure Solutions (Cloud Solution), the full spectrum of company’s Value Proposition including Telco Solutions, IT Solutions
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Telco Solutions
- Account Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma