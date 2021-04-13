Senior Account Manager

The successful candidates for this role will provide thought leadership on sales and:
- be Senior Account Executives (not the average Account Manager) with good listening and sales execution abilities
- Experience:
- Solution based selling,
- ITILL/ ETOM / ETEC
- Know the IT lingo
- Do contract negotiations of R100 – R170 million worth deals
Good understanding of the Mining, Energy and Petrochemical across all IT Services Sector will be a huge advantage.
Typical Clients will be the likes of Engen / Total / Shell / Afrox (you may discuss these clients with candidates but may not include in advertisement)
Must be willing to travel to Cape Town once per month.
- Typical solutions that will be sold include: Cloud based services, Application based services, Converged based services, Azure Solutions (Cloud Solution), the full spectrum of company’s Value Proposition including Telco Solutions, IT Solutions
Desired Skills:
- Account Management
- Solution based selling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma