Senior Account Manager

Apr 13, 2021

The successful candidates for this role will provide thought leadership on sales and:

  • be Senior Account Executives (not the average Account Manager) with good listening and sales execution abilities
  • Experience:
  • Solution based selling,
  • ITILL/ ETOM / ETEC
  • Know the IT lingo
  • Do contract negotiations of R100 – R170 million worth deals

Good understanding of the Mining, Energy and Petrochemical across all IT Services Sector will be a huge advantage.
Typical Clients will be the likes of Engen / Total / Shell / Afrox (you may discuss these clients with candidates but may not include in advertisement)
Must be willing to travel to Cape Town once per month.

  • Typical solutions that will be sold include: Cloud based services, Application based services, Converged based services, Azure Solutions (Cloud Solution), the full spectrum of company’s Value Proposition including Telco Solutions, IT Solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Account Management
  • Solution based selling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

