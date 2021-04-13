Senior Account Manager

The successful candidates for this role will provide thought leadership on sales and:

be Senior Account Executives (not the average Account Manager) with good listening and sales execution abilities

Experience:

Solution based selling,

ITILL/ ETOM / ETEC

Know the IT lingo

Do contract negotiations of R100 – R170 million worth deals

Good understanding of the Mining, Energy and Petrochemical across all IT Services Sector will be a huge advantage.

Typical Clients will be the likes of Engen / Total / Shell / Afrox (you may discuss these clients with candidates but may not include in advertisement)

Must be willing to travel to Cape Town once per month.

Typical solutions that will be sold include: Cloud based services, Application based services, Converged based services, Azure Solutions (Cloud Solution), the full spectrum of company’s Value Proposition including Telco Solutions, IT Solutions

Desired Skills:

Account Management

Solution based selling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

