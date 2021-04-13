Senior BI Solution Design

A financial institute in the centre of Pretoria is looking for a Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Design Specialist for a 12 month contract with the possibility of extention. Please note that this is a full time contract.

The BI department requires the services of a business intelligence solution design specialist to assist with design work required on Business Intelligence Projects, within the Business Systems Technology Department. The design specialist will be required to perform BI design functions as per BI standards in the institute

A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon and Kimball methodologies

Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas

Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX

Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle

Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution

Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks

Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem

Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer

A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent Advantageous

BI Tools certification

Data Integration certification

Data Warehouse certification

Key deliverables:

Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs.

Design of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) solution to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.

Design of the Data Lineage models

Identify and understand data anomalies

Design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the BI toolset

Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology

Full spec to be provided

