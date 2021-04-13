Senior Financial and Management Accountant

Innovative, dynamic, ever-growing Holding Group of both international and national subsidiaries requires a Senior Accountant who is both technical and business minded to be the right-hand to the Finance Executive. Your position will be varied but includes month ends and reporting, oversight of recon clerk, treasury and TAX as you will be solely responsible for the Provisional and Annual Tax Pack, liaison with SARS, query resolution and navigating e-filing, for the Group. This role allows you to be involved with one of the smaller entities intimately, while being part of the Group Management Team. The ideal candidate must be able to take care of multiple tasks at the same time, be accurate and diligent, be resilient and be able to grow, as this exciting Group grows! It is a fantastic “stepping stone” position for a career orientated super star.

BCom/Hons Articles essential. 5 years’ post article experience in a similar role NOT negotiable. English/Afrikaans A MUST. Excel, Oracle Hyperion, tax knowledge must be at advanced level.

