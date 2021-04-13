Senior Full Stack Java AWS DevOps Developer – Midrand/Home – up to R920 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Full Stack Java & AWS DevOps Developer (FDI Use cases) is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance.

The role requires someone with a strong technical background, to be able to understand the complexity of new and existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Technical Environment:

Java

Java EE

JavaScript

DevOps

Kubernetes

Docker

Restful Services

GlassFish

ExtJS

Git

SQL (Oracle)

Flyway

IntelliJ / WebStorm

Sencha

AWS

Bitbucket

Nexus

Agile

Data Science/Statistics

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

