Senior Full Stack Java AWS DevOps Developer – Midrand/Home – up to R920 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Full Stack Java & AWS DevOps Developer (FDI Use cases) is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance.
The role requires someone with a strong technical background, to be able to understand the complexity of new and existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.
Technical Environment:
- Java
- Java EE
- JavaScript
- DevOps
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Restful Services
- GlassFish
- ExtJS
- Git
- SQL (Oracle)
- Flyway
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- Sencha
- AWS
- Bitbucket
- Nexus
- Agile
- Data Science/Statistics
Reference Number for this position is GZ52249 which is a Contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a contract rate of between R800 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree