Senior java / JavaScript Developer

Industry: Insurance – Investments
Type: Contract – 18 months
MUST HAVE INSURANCE / INVESTMENTS INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE!
Experience & Qualifications
- 8+ years experience in financial/Insurance/Investment services sector!
- LISP, Investment, environment (Advantageous)
- Java / JavaScript Certificates (Advantageous)
- At least 4+ years of Java Script & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- DevOps experience
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
- Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and io
- js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
- Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
- Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
- Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier – continuous improvement
- Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.
- Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.
- Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.
Desired Skills:
- Devops
- Java
- Javascript
- AWS
- Microservices
- Investments
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance