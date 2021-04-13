Senior Manager: Membership and Compliance

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Manager: Membership and Compliance. This position will be based in the Tshwane area.

Requirements:

Minimum 3 year degree and a relevant post graduate qualification

a relevant post graduate qualification At least 5 years membership management experience at a senior level

Must have at least 8 years functional experience with at least 5 years at a management level

Membership management, customer service and/or legal experience, including knowledge of risk management requirements and controls

Process design and analysis skills

Superior communication, facilitation and consensus-building skills

Research, analysis and judgment skills

Strong PowerPoint skills, intermediate Excel skills

Project management experience

KPAs:

Manage operational elements around:

Underwriting



Non-disclosure



Member registration



Membership complaints management



Eligibility



Fraud review



Compliance and



Audit requirements

Manage and oversee operational elements around Walk-in Centres

Manage and mitigate divisional and SPN risk and compliance and audit findings

Support the Chief Marketing Officer with management of divisional compliance metrics and maintenance of scheme membership

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

