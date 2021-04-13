Senior Manager: Membership and Compliance

Apr 13, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Manager: Membership and Compliance. This position will be based in the Tshwane area.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 year degree and a relevant post graduate qualification
  • At least 5 years membership management experience at a senior level
  • Must have at least 8 years functional experience with at least 5 years at a management level
  • Membership management, customer service and/or legal experience, including knowledge of risk management requirements and controls
  • Process design and analysis skills
  • Superior communication, facilitation and consensus-building skills
  • Research, analysis and judgment skills
  • Strong PowerPoint skills, intermediate Excel skills
  • Project management experience

KPAs:

  • Manage operational elements around:
    • Underwriting
    • Non-disclosure
    • Member registration
    • Membership complaints management
    • Eligibility
    • Fraud review
    • Compliance and
    • Audit requirements
  • Manage and oversee operational elements around Walk-in Centres
  • Manage and mitigate divisional and SPN risk and compliance and audit findings
  • Support the Chief Marketing Officer with management of divisional compliance metrics and maintenance of scheme membership

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position