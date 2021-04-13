Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Manager: Membership and Compliance. This position will be based in the Tshwane area.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 year degree and a relevant post graduate qualification
- At least 5 years membership management experience at a senior level
- Must have at least 8 years functional experience with at least 5 years at a management level
- Membership management, customer service and/or legal experience, including knowledge of risk management requirements and controls
- Process design and analysis skills
- Superior communication, facilitation and consensus-building skills
- Research, analysis and judgment skills
- Strong PowerPoint skills, intermediate Excel skills
- Project management experience
KPAs:
- Manage operational elements around:
- Underwriting
- Non-disclosure
- Member registration
- Membership complaints management
- Eligibility
- Fraud review
- Compliance and
- Audit requirements
- Manage and oversee operational elements around Walk-in Centres
- Manage and mitigate divisional and SPN risk and compliance and audit findings
- Support the Chief Marketing Officer with management of divisional compliance metrics and maintenance of scheme membership
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.