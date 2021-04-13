Senior Manager – Technical Accounting and Reporting

Main Objective:

  • To manage the Financial reporting for Group (including Group entities), provide technical accounting opinions and to project manager the statutory audit.

Minimum Requirements:

  • A qualified and registered Chartered Accountant
  • 10 years (7 post articles) experience in relevant financial services environment in a managerial position.
  • Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation & strong MS Office skills.
  • Strong Accounting & Analytical Skills
  • People management and leadership experience.
  • Report writing skills
  • Relationship management experience & expertise.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Preparation of the Group Financial statements including the Group entities.
  • ?Technical Accounting.
  • ?Project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit.
  • ?Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance.
  • ?Management of Resources.

Desired Skills:

  • IFRS
  • Financial Accounting
  • Financial Analysis
  • VAT
  • Report Writing
  • People Management
  • Income Tax
  • Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • More than 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Masters
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position