Senior Manager – Technical Accounting and Reporting

Main Objective:
- To manage the Financial reporting for Group (including Group entities), provide technical accounting opinions and to project manager the statutory audit.
Minimum Requirements:
- A qualified and registered Chartered Accountant
- 10 years (7 post articles) experience in relevant financial services environment in a managerial position.
- Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation & strong MS Office skills.
- Strong Accounting & Analytical Skills
- People management and leadership experience.
- Report writing skills
- Relationship management experience & expertise.
Key Performance Areas:
- Preparation of the Group Financial statements including the Group entities.
- ?Technical Accounting.
- ?Project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit.
- ?Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance.
- ?Management of Resources.
Desired Skills:
- IFRS
- Financial Accounting
- Financial Analysis
- VAT
- Report Writing
- People Management
- Income Tax
- Relationship Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- More than 10 years Senior Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant