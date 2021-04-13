Senior Paid Media Specialist at Salt

Mid to senior Campaign Manager: My client is a boutique digital advertising agency specialising in Paid Media across all platforms (Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Mobile Platforms, etc) and Digital Analytics. They are a highly motivated team with an array of clients across all industries including travel, finance and retail. Candidates should have minimum 3-4 years of digital advertising experience on all major platforms including Google, Facebook and Twitter. The candidate should be a certified AdWords individual. They should be meticulous about managing their accounts and budgets and should have a responsible work ethic, a can-do attitude and be willing to work closely with the client on all levels of the account. Join the team and enjoy the fast-paced but happy working environment with good people, great attitudes and smart digital minds. Responsibilities

Planning and conceptualising of digital advertising strategies.

Presenting digital advertising strategies.

Excellent Social Media advertising skills

Excellent experience and knowledge of AdWords.

Optimising accounts according to campaign objectives.

Reporting on account performance.

Manage relationships with relevant publishers.

Manage client relationship with multiple stakeholders

Analysing data from analytics software and being able to use Google Analytics within AdWords campaign management.

Experience with managing large budgets a must.

Experience working with big accounts

Skills:

Strong Excel skills.

Excellent communication skills and should be presentable and client-facing

Excellent budget management capabilities

Exceptional attention to detail

Good reporting and presentation skills

Experience using Asana advantageous

Requirements

App experiencebeneficial

Google Adwords Certification (Fundamentals and Advanced)

AdWords experience (Minimum 3-4 years)

Social Media Advertising experience (Minimum 3-4 years)

Marketing Degree/Diploma or similar

Please email us your CV, salary expectations and a quick paragraph on why you’d like to work with us! – [Email Address Removed] Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position