Senior Paid Media Specialist at Salt

Apr 13, 2021

Mid to senior Campaign Manager: My client is a boutique digital advertising agency specialising in Paid Media across all platforms (Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Mobile Platforms, etc) and Digital Analytics. They are a highly motivated team with an array of clients across all industries including travel, finance and retail. Candidates should have minimum 3-4 years of digital advertising experience on all major platforms including Google, Facebook and Twitter. The candidate should be a certified AdWords individual. They should be meticulous about managing their accounts and budgets and should have a responsible work ethic, a can-do attitude and be willing to work closely with the client on all levels of the account. Join the team and enjoy the fast-paced but happy working environment with good people, great attitudes and smart digital minds. Responsibilities

  • Planning and conceptualising of digital advertising strategies.
  • Presenting digital advertising strategies.
  • Excellent Social Media advertising skills
  • Excellent experience and knowledge of AdWords.
  • Optimising accounts according to campaign objectives.
  • Reporting on account performance.
  • Manage relationships with relevant publishers.
  • Manage client relationship with multiple stakeholders
  • Analysing data from analytics software and being able to use Google Analytics within AdWords campaign management.
  • Experience with managing large budgets a must.
  • Experience working with big accounts

Skills:

  • Strong Excel skills.
  • Excellent communication skills and should be presentable and client-facing
  • Excellent budget management capabilities
  • Exceptional attention to detail
  • Good reporting and presentation skills
  • Experience using Asana advantageous

Requirements

  • App experiencebeneficial
  • Google Adwords Certification (Fundamentals and Advanced)
  • AdWords experience (Minimum 3-4 years)
  • Social Media Advertising experience (Minimum 3-4 years)
  • Marketing Degree/Diploma or similar

