Senior PMO at Sabenza IT

Apr 13, 2021

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid PMO experience managing multiple projects simultaneously for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Senior Programme Manager who will manage a Junior PM

The successful candidate must:

  • Be good blend of Commercial and Project Management acumen, can identify and quantify risks,
  • Understands concept of minimum viable product
  • Manages internal and external stakeholder relationships, can manage inbound and outbound escalations
  • Has prior experience working in an Agile environment
  • Can demonstrate proven experience in Change Management
  • Proactive, methodical, quick thinker, assertive but not aggressive with excellent attention to detail

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

