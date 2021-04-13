Senior PMO at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid PMO experience managing multiple projects simultaneously for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
We are looking for a Senior Programme Manager who will manage a Junior PM
The successful candidate must:
- Be good blend of Commercial and Project Management acumen, can identify and quantify risks,
- Understands concept of minimum viable product
- Manages internal and external stakeholder relationships, can manage inbound and outbound escalations
- Has prior experience working in an Agile environment
- Can demonstrate proven experience in Change Management
- Proactive, methodical, quick thinker, assertive but not aggressive with excellent attention to detail
We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.
Desired Skills:
- Commercial and Project Management acumen
- Manage internal and external stakeholder relationships
- prior experience working in an Agile environment
- proven experience in Change Management