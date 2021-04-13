Senior Sales Manager: Public & Private Enterpr

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for Senior Sales Manager (Public & Private Enterprises) to join their team, to provide leadership, direction and resource stewardship to a team of senior account managers.
Kye competancies
- Ability to interface with C-level customers, partners and peers at a strategic level
- A hunter type sales personality with solid ability to close business
- Demonstrate creative problem-solving and decision-making to solve complicated business problems
- Excellent analytical, organisational, presentation and customer service skills
- Able to align and articulate capabilities as they relate to business priorities and goals
- Solid coaching and mentoring skills.
- Solid skills in preparing written communications and materials, for example proposals
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills: active listening and customer-care; knowledge and compliance with email correspondence
- Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes quickly
- Self-motivated with the ability to work in a fast moving and changing environment
- Willing to work overtime as and when required
- Willing to travel regularly to customer locations and industry events.
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum Degree qualification (essential)
- Post graduate qualification advantageous
- Solid understanding of the ICT Industry products and solutions including Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Services and Digital
- A solid understanding of PFMA and government buying cycles with an ability to interact within all spheres of government at strategic level
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- 5+ years of experience at sales management level
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.