Senior Sales Manager: Public & Private Enterpr

Apr 13, 2021

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for Senior Sales Manager (Public & Private Enterprises) to join their team, to provide leadership, direction and resource stewardship to a team of senior account managers.

Kye competancies

  • Ability to interface with C-level customers, partners and peers at a strategic level
  • A hunter type sales personality with solid ability to close business
  • Demonstrate creative problem-solving and decision-making to solve complicated business problems
  • Excellent analytical, organisational, presentation and customer service skills
  • Able to align and articulate capabilities as they relate to business priorities and goals
  • Solid coaching and mentoring skills.
  • Solid skills in preparing written communications and materials, for example proposals
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills: active listening and customer-care; knowledge and compliance with email correspondence
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes quickly
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work in a fast moving and changing environment
  • Willing to work overtime as and when required
  • Willing to travel regularly to customer locations and industry events.

Minimum requirements:

  • Minimum Degree qualification (essential)
  • Post graduate qualification advantageous
  • Solid understanding of the ICT Industry products and solutions including Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Services and Digital
  • A solid understanding of PFMA and government buying cycles with an ability to interact within all spheres of government at strategic level
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • 5+ years of experience at sales management level

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

