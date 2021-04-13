Senior Sales Manager: Public & Private Enterpr

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for Senior Sales Manager (Public & Private Enterprises) to join their team, to provide leadership, direction and resource stewardship to a team of senior account managers.

Kye competancies

Ability to interface with C-level customers, partners and peers at a strategic level

A hunter type sales personality with solid ability to close business

Demonstrate creative problem-solving and decision-making to solve complicated business problems

Excellent analytical, organisational, presentation and customer service skills

Able to align and articulate capabilities as they relate to business priorities and goals

Solid coaching and mentoring skills.

Solid skills in preparing written communications and materials, for example proposals

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills: active listening and customer-care; knowledge and compliance with email correspondence

Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes quickly

Self-motivated with the ability to work in a fast moving and changing environment

Willing to work overtime as and when required

Willing to travel regularly to customer locations and industry events.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum Degree qualification (essential)

Post graduate qualification advantageous

Solid understanding of the ICT Industry products and solutions including Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Services and Digital

A solid understanding of PFMA and government buying cycles with an ability to interact within all spheres of government at strategic level

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

5+ years of experience at sales management level

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

