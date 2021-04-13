Senior SalesForce Developer

Position Name Senior Salesforce developer (ETL) – Relocate Netherlands

Must be fluent in English or Afrikaans essential

Vacancy Description

We look for the right talent ASAP.

Onsite in the Netherlands. Due to covid remote start is possible but relocation is strictly required.

The skills set required:

Experience with data migration projects loading data from legacy applications into Salesforce

Knowledge of ETL processes and tooling (knowledge of Pentaho Kettle is a plus)

Knowledge of Salesforce data, sharing and security

Knowledge of Salesforce triggers, apex, workflows, process builders, validation rules and order of execution.

Knowledge of platform events, queues, change data capture

Knowledge how to use a development (CI/CD) pipeline and version control (GIT)

Additional Information

Country

The Netherlands

To apply for this opportunity, submit your detailed and updated CV to

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

