Position Name Senior Salesforce developer (ETL) – Relocate Netherlands
Must be fluent in English or Afrikaans essential
Vacancy Description
We look for the right talent ASAP.
Onsite in the Netherlands. Due to covid remote start is possible but relocation is strictly required.
The skills set required:
- Experience with data migration projects loading data from legacy applications into Salesforce
- Knowledge of ETL processes and tooling (knowledge of Pentaho Kettle is a plus)
- Knowledge of Salesforce data, sharing and security
- Knowledge of Salesforce triggers, apex, workflows, process builders, validation rules and order of execution.
- Knowledge of platform events, queues, change data capture
- Knowledge how to use a development (CI/CD) pipeline and version control (GIT)
Additional Information
Country
The Netherlands
To apply for this opportunity, submit your detailed and updated CV to
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree