I am looking for a Senior Security Specialist for a client in Pretoria.
1.Strategy and Planning
- Create and maintain the enterprise’s security architecture design
- Develop, implement, maintain, and oversee enforcement of policies, procedures and associated plans for system security and user system access based on industry-standard best practices
- Design and implement disaster recovery plan for security systems, databases, networks, servers, and software applications
- Assess need for any security reconfiguration (minor or significant) and execute them if required
- Keep current with emerging security alerts and issues
- Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support of security enhancement and development efforts
2.Acquisition and Deployment
- Select and acquire additional security solutions or enhancements to existing security solutions to improve overall enterprise security as perthe enterprise’s existing procurement processes
- Negotiate with different security vendors
- Recommend, schedule, and perform security improvements, upgrades, and/or purchases
- Oversee the deployment, integration and initial configuration of all new security solutions and of any enhancements to existing security solutions in accordance with standard best operating procedures generically and the enterprise’s security documents specifically
3.Operational Management
- Deploy, manage and maintain all security systems and their corresponding or associated software, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, cryptography systems, and anti-virus software
- Ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data residing on or transmitted to/from/through enterprise workstations, servers and other systems and in databases and other data repositories
- Manage the implementation and execution of Data-Loss strategies
- Ensure the enforcement of enterprise security documents
- Manage connection security for local area networks, the company Web site, the company intranet, and e-mail communications
- Design, perform, and/or oversee penetration testing of all systems in order to identify system vulnerabilities
- Design, implement, and report on security system and end user activity audits
- Supervise all investigations into problematic activity and provide on-going communication with senior management
- Recommend, schedule (where appropriate), and apply fixes, security patches, disaster recovery procedures, and any other measures required in the event of a security breach
- Plan and execute vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, security audits and respond to SIEM incidents
- Engage in ongoing communications with peers in the Systems and Networking areas as well as the various business groups to ensure enterprise wide understanding of security goals, to solicit feedback and to foster co-operation
- Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team
- Translates the security requirements into a technical implementation plan, working with the Client Server Team and other IT teams to ensure that the plan is practical, controls are sustainable, and implementation risk and adverse impact to servers, workstations and user productivity is managed and minimized
- Work closely with other teams to ensure that secure by design is in place
Formal Education
- IT related degree/diplomaTechnical/Legal Certification
- FortiGate NSE4
oUTM
oWireless
oWAF
oAnalyzer and Manager
- Wireless
- Analyzer and Manager
- CCNA (Networking or Security) an advantage
- Endpoint Security an advantage (Panda, Mcafee, Symantec etc.)
- Experience
- IT experience: 5 years minimum
- Insurance industry experience: 3 years (Advantage)
- Knowledge
- End to end implementation: 3 – 5 years networking experience in implementation, operations, support of network security infrastructure devices (routers, switches, firewalls, NAC, Encryption, Endpoint security wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimisers and monitoring of applications). Broad and deep hands-on knowledge of firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-virus software, data encryption,DLP, and other industry-standard security techniques and practices
- Architecture: Experience in enterprise security architecture design
- Experience in developing Data-Loss Protection strategies
- FortiGate suite of products and management console (Forti-AP, NGFW, Forti Analyzer, Forti-web, Forti-WAF, Forti-manager etc.)
- Hands-on experience with devices such as switches, APs and routers
- An understanding of current IT systems, applications and solutions
- In-depth technical knowledge of network, PC, and platform operating systems, including Windows, Linux and Unix
- Working technical knowledge of current systems software, protocols, and standards, including LDAP, TCP/IP, HTTP, SSH etc.
- Knowledge of commercial enterprise-level tools/products such as Firewalls, Load Balancers, IPS/IDS, DNS, DHCP, TACACS+, VPN,
SolarWinds, Wireless Controllers, Cisco Prime, NAC etc
- Cisco based Network Support / Troubleshooting for WAN and LAN connectivity, routers, firewalls, unified communications, and security
- Knowledge of applicable practices and laws relating to data privacy and protection
- Perform preventive maintenance, perform software/hardware upgrades on all Security equipment
- Develop and maintain the Security Policy, Standards and Procedures
- Identify new technologies to improve existing security infrastructure
- Familiar with on-prem and cloud networking concepts
- Attributes
- Ability to run with tasks from start to finish
- Ability to conduct research into security issues and products as required
- High level of analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Intuition and keen instincts to pre-empt attacks
- Strong interpersonal and oral communication skills.
- Highly self-motivated and directed
- Strong organizational skills
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to work independently as well as within a team
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.
- Ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
- Ability to work under pressure and display initiative
- Time management and organization
- Adaptability
- Sharing of knowledge and network skills
- Good troubleshooting skills and good technical report writing skills
- Champion of quality and doing things right the first time
- Ability to multi-task whilst efficiently managing day-to-day priorities
- Possesses excellent interpersonal and customer service business skills
- Strong understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.
- Trustworthy with a very high premium on ethics
- Informed and knowledgeable on latest industry developments; able to proficiently articulate trends and business potential clearly and professionally, contributing to team deliverables
Desired Skills:
- Network
- architecture
- Data-Loss Protection
- FortiGate
- Windows
- Linux
- Unix
- LDAP
- TCP/IP
- HTTP
- SSH
- SolarWinds
- Wireless Controllers
- Cisco Prime
- NAC
- Security Policy
- infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma