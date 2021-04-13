Senior Security Specialist

I am looking for a Senior Security Specialist for a client in Pretoria.

1.Strategy and Planning

Create and maintain the enterprise’s security architecture design

Develop, implement, maintain, and oversee enforcement of policies, procedures and associated plans for system security and user system access based on industry-standard best practices

Design and implement disaster recovery plan for security systems, databases, networks, servers, and software applications

Assess need for any security reconfiguration (minor or significant) and execute them if required

Keep current with emerging security alerts and issues

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support of security enhancement and development efforts

2.Acquisition and Deployment

Select and acquire additional security solutions or enhancements to existing security solutions to improve overall enterprise security as perthe enterprise’s existing procurement processes

Negotiate with different security vendors

Recommend, schedule, and perform security improvements, upgrades, and/or purchases

Oversee the deployment, integration and initial configuration of all new security solutions and of any enhancements to existing security solutions in accordance with standard best operating procedures generically and the enterprise’s security documents specifically

3.Operational Management

Deploy, manage and maintain all security systems and their corresponding or associated software, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, cryptography systems, and anti-virus software

Ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data residing on or transmitted to/from/through enterprise workstations, servers and other systems and in databases and other data repositories

Manage the implementation and execution of Data-Loss strategies

Ensure the enforcement of enterprise security documents

Manage connection security for local area networks, the company Web site, the company intranet, and e-mail communications

Design, perform, and/or oversee penetration testing of all systems in order to identify system vulnerabilities

Design, implement, and report on security system and end user activity audits

Supervise all investigations into problematic activity and provide on-going communication with senior management

Recommend, schedule (where appropriate), and apply fixes, security patches, disaster recovery procedures, and any other measures required in the event of a security breach

Plan and execute vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, security audits and respond to SIEM incidents

Engage in ongoing communications with peers in the Systems and Networking areas as well as the various business groups to ensure enterprise wide understanding of security goals, to solicit feedback and to foster co-operation

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team

Translates the security requirements into a technical implementation plan, working with the Client Server Team and other IT teams to ensure that the plan is practical, controls are sustainable, and implementation risk and adverse impact to servers, workstations and user productivity is managed and minimized

Work closely with other teams to ensure that secure by design is in place

Formal Education

IT related degree/diplomaTechnical/Legal Certification

FortiGate NSE4

oUTM

oWireless

oWAF

oAnalyzer and Manager

Wireless

Analyzer and Manager

CCNA (Networking or Security) an advantage

Endpoint Security an advantage (Panda, Mcafee, Symantec etc.)

Experience

IT experience: 5 years minimum

Insurance industry experience: 3 years (Advantage)

Knowledge

End to end implementation: 3 – 5 years networking experience in implementation, operations, support of network security infrastructure devices (routers, switches, firewalls, NAC, Encryption, Endpoint security wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimisers and monitoring of applications). Broad and deep hands-on knowledge of firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-virus software, data encryption,DLP, and other industry-standard security techniques and practices

Architecture: Experience in enterprise security architecture design

Experience in developing Data-Loss Protection strategies

FortiGate suite of products and management console (Forti-AP, NGFW, Forti Analyzer, Forti-web, Forti-WAF, Forti-manager etc.)

Hands-on experience with devices such as switches, APs and routers

An understanding of current IT systems, applications and solutions

In-depth technical knowledge of network, PC, and platform operating systems, including Windows, Linux and Unix

Working technical knowledge of current systems software, protocols, and standards, including LDAP, TCP/IP, HTTP, SSH etc.

Knowledge of commercial enterprise-level tools/products such as Firewalls, Load Balancers, IPS/IDS, DNS, DHCP, TACACS+, VPN,

SolarWinds, Wireless Controllers, Cisco Prime, NAC etc

Cisco based Network Support / Troubleshooting for WAN and LAN connectivity, routers, firewalls, unified communications, and security

Knowledge of applicable practices and laws relating to data privacy and protection

Perform preventive maintenance, perform software/hardware upgrades on all Security equipment

Develop and maintain the Security Policy, Standards and Procedures

Identify new technologies to improve existing security infrastructure

Familiar with on-prem and cloud networking concepts

Attributes

Ability to run with tasks from start to finish

Ability to conduct research into security issues and products as required

High level of analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Intuition and keen instincts to pre-empt attacks

Strong interpersonal and oral communication skills.

Highly self-motivated and directed

Strong organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to work independently as well as within a team

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Ability to work under pressure and display initiative

Time management and organization

Adaptability

Sharing of knowledge and network skills

Good troubleshooting skills and good technical report writing skills

Champion of quality and doing things right the first time

Ability to multi-task whilst efficiently managing day-to-day priorities

Possesses excellent interpersonal and customer service business skills

Strong understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

Trustworthy with a very high premium on ethics

Informed and knowledgeable on latest industry developments; able to proficiently articulate trends and business potential clearly and professionally, contributing to team deliverables

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

