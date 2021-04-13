Senior Software Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a proudly South African Software company that has employed exceptionally skilled individuals.
They are looking for Senior Software Engineering Consultants to join their amazing Software Development Team.
The Ideal Candidate should have the following Qualifications:
- BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Industry-recognized certifications (Highly beneficial)
- AWS/Azure Certifications (Highly beneficial)
The Ideal Candidate should have the following Skills:
- Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position.
Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks
- Java
- .Net
- Node,
- React
- Angular
- Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
- Exposure to and experience with various web development tools
- Exposure to and experience with Microservices and associated technologies
- A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and client.
- A highly developed problem-solving ability is crucial
- A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth
- Availability to meet with and collaborate with your team and clients, a commitment to delivery, and proven experience delivering in a remote role.
- Expert-level experience in one of the above technical domains
Highly developed expertise in OOP languages
- Java,
- C#
- Python
- JavaScript
