Senior Specialist – Commercial Manager (VFS Division) at Private

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:

5+ years of experience in business and/or product development roles;

Strong commercial acumen across digital industries with the ability to provide input to legal, technical and commercial teams to develop and close high-profile partnerships;

Highly resourceful and flexible fast learner who enjoys developing consumer-centric propositions;

Experience with partner account management, relationship building and commercial management skills with eCommerce experience a plus;

Bachelor’s or honours degree in business, commerce, economics or similar – MBA a plus but not essential.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

Support establishment of business and technical relationships with new partners;

Generation and execution of initiatives to drive top line GMV growth across partners and overall VodaPay adoption across all relevant market segments;

Support delivery of technical, marketing and commercial roadmaps with partners;

Review, analyse and evaluate success of initiatives against key KPIs including preparation and delivery of executive committee presentations;

Support commercial lead with partner negotiations.

If you meet with the above criteria and have experience in building, developing and managing business partnerships across digital channels, I would like to hear from you today. Please don’t delay in sending your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Digital channels

Communication

Financial systems

Payment systems

partneship management and establishment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, a leader in the field of telecommunication, seeks a skilled and suitably qualified Senior Specialist – Commercial Manager to support the commercial and technical development discussions with external partners across a broad cross-section of sectors and reports to the Executive Head of Consumer Fintech.

Learn more/Apply for this position