Senior Specialist – Commercial Manager (VFS Division) at Private

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:
- 5+ years of experience in business and/or product development roles;
- Strong commercial acumen across digital industries with the ability to provide input to legal, technical and commercial teams to develop and close high-profile partnerships;
- Highly resourceful and flexible fast learner who enjoys developing consumer-centric propositions;
- Experience with partner account management, relationship building and commercial management skills with eCommerce experience a plus;
- Bachelor’s or honours degree in business, commerce, economics or similar – MBA a plus but not essential.
Key accountabilities and decision ownership:
- Support establishment of business and technical relationships with new partners;
- Generation and execution of initiatives to drive top line GMV growth across partners and overall VodaPay adoption across all relevant market segments;
- Support delivery of technical, marketing and commercial roadmaps with partners;
- Review, analyse and evaluate success of initiatives against key KPIs including preparation and delivery of executive committee presentations;
- Support commercial lead with partner negotiations.
Desired Skills:
- Digital channels
- Communication
- Financial systems
- Payment systems
- partneship management and establishment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client, a leader in the field of telecommunication, seeks a skilled and suitably qualified Senior Specialist – Commercial Manager to support the commercial and technical development discussions with external partners across a broad cross-section of sectors and reports to the Executive Head of Consumer Fintech.