Senior Specialist – Commercial Manager (VFS Division) at Private

Apr 13, 2021

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in business and/or product development roles;
  • Strong commercial acumen across digital industries with the ability to provide input to legal, technical and commercial teams to develop and close high-profile partnerships;
  • Highly resourceful and flexible fast learner who enjoys developing consumer-centric propositions;
  • Experience with partner account management, relationship building and commercial management skills with eCommerce experience a plus;
  • Bachelor’s or honours degree in business, commerce, economics or similar – MBA a plus but not essential.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

  • Support establishment of business and technical relationships with new partners;
  • Generation and execution of initiatives to drive top line GMV growth across partners and overall VodaPay adoption across all relevant market segments;
  • Support delivery of technical, marketing and commercial roadmaps with partners;
  • Review, analyse and evaluate success of initiatives against key KPIs including preparation and delivery of executive committee presentations;
  • Support commercial lead with partner negotiations.

If you meet with the above criteria and have experience in building, developing and managing business partnerships across digital channels, I would like to hear from you today. Please don’t delay in sending your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

  • Digital channels
  • Communication
  • Financial systems
  • Payment systems
  • partneship management and establishment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, a leader in the field of telecommunication, seeks a skilled and suitably qualified Senior Specialist – Commercial Manager to support the commercial and technical development discussions with external partners across a broad cross-section of sectors and reports to the Executive Head of Consumer Fintech.

Learn more/Apply for this position