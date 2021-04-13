Senior Systems Business Analyst – Sandton – Contract – R500 p/h at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Apr 13, 2021

A top Financial services company is currently seeking highly competent Senior Systems Business Analysts. To join their highly competitive team.

We are looking for people who can hit the ground running; manage the development cycle from inception to implementation of a projects; Must be able to run independently with projects, enhancements, and production issues.

Do not miss an opportunity to join this ever growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products!

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Science/BCom Information Systems/Similar
  • BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA
  • Compass Training (Advantageous)
  • 4-5 years of Business Analysis and Integration experience
  • SQL experience
  • Extensive experience working with WEB services
  • Experience in UX and UI design
  • Development Methodologies
  • Domain Modelling and API experience (would be advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • To create specifications to meet/improve Operation requirements/processes within the bespoke or new applications
  • Projects involve the design/enhancement of Digital applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline
  • Co-ordinate activities with the development team and other teams with regards to interfaces
  • Business (and where applicable, technical) requirements gathering and analysis, ensuring business requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered
  • Generate analysis documentation (including the creation of functional specifications and prototypes) according to team best practices and standards
  • Conduct functional specification walkthroughs with developers and to monitor the development process in order to meet deadlines
  • Facilitate Client-walkthroughs JAD sessions and sign-off of Functional Specification with business owners to ensure business requirements have been met

Reference Number for this position is LN52713 which is a Contract position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R500 p/h negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • WEB services
  • UX
  • UI design
  • Domain Modelling
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position