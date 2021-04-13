Senior Systems Business Analyst – Sandton – Contract – R500 p/h at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top Financial services company is currently seeking highly competent Senior Systems Business Analysts. To join their highly competitive team.

We are looking for people who can hit the ground running; manage the development cycle from inception to implementation of a projects; Must be able to run independently with projects, enhancements, and production issues.

Do not miss an opportunity to join this ever growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products!

Requirements:

BSc Computer Science/BCom Information Systems/Similar

BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA

Compass Training (Advantageous)

4-5 years of Business Analysis and Integration experience

SQL experience

Extensive experience working with WEB services

Experience in UX and UI design

Development Methodologies

Domain Modelling and API experience (would be advantageous)

Responsibilities:

To create specifications to meet/improve Operation requirements/processes within the bespoke or new applications

Projects involve the design/enhancement of Digital applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline

Co-ordinate activities with the development team and other teams with regards to interfaces

Business (and where applicable, technical) requirements gathering and analysis, ensuring business requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered

Generate analysis documentation (including the creation of functional specifications and prototypes) according to team best practices and standards

Conduct functional specification walkthroughs with developers and to monitor the development process in order to meet deadlines

Facilitate Client-walkthroughs JAD sessions and sign-off of Functional Specification with business owners to ensure business requirements have been met

