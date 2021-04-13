Snr Assistant Laboratory Manager – Horticulture /

An innovative international Ornamental Plant Cultivation company requires the above to assist the Laboratory Manager by enhancing continuous genetic improvement, creating synergy in breeding and propagation technologies, and developing new species and varieties of plants and crops.

Minimum requirements for the role:



Tertiary qualification in a sciences or horticultural or related qual if pref.

Previous experience having worked within a supervisory or management role within the ornamental plant cultivation / agricultural laboratory or related environment is pref.

Knowledge and previous experience having worked within the field of tissue culture propagation is pref.

The successful candidate must have good communication skills.

The candidate should have authority and good leadership qualities.

Must be meticulous and quality-focused, analytical with good problem-solving abilities.

Must be willing to travel internationally from time to time.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage coach, train and motivate Team-Leaders and Laboratory staff.

Manage and oversee quality management, production planning and management of reports etc.

Develop initiatives in order to improve quality.

Implement, manage and oversee procedures.

Manage laboratory activities and personnel in the laboratory by evaluating laboratory personnel to determine training needs.

Train personnel in accordance with the latest ISTA rules.

Participate in proficiency testing, obtaining a-rating.

Maintain records on quality and certification as well as on plant cultivation and quality.

Ensure laboratory results are calculated and recorded.

Monitor laboratory stock.

Provide laboratory certificates on request.

Update stock status in line with tests.

Manage and drive monthly personnel meetings and ensure that the laboratory equipment is accurate and maintained.

Supply laboratory statistics as and when needed.

Manage the laboratory budget.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

