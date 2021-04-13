Software Developer at Mountain Hops Software

Ideal candidate:

Will have a good skillset in C# .NET framework with MVC.

In addition to the above, will have a strong understanding of web markup technologies and tools to translate designs to workable, clean, and maintainable markup and stylesheets.

Development tools: Visual Code, Visual Studio, or similar

Web Technologies: JavaScript, C#, HTML, CSS

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

HTML

CSS

MVC

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

About Us

Mountain Hops Software is a start-up development house with a proven track record developing beautiful, usable, and efficient applications for a wide range of industries. Our team is a tight-knit family with big ambitions. We’re working hard to expand our business to a global audience and we’re looking for hard-working, passionate individuals to help us realize that goal.

The position and perks:

– Office based in Pretoria East.

– Premium Skillshare membership for continuous learning.

– Strong growth and learning potential in a start-up environment

– 18 Days annual leave.

