Software Developer at Mountain Hops Software

Ideal candidate:
- Will have a good skillset in C# .NET framework with MVC.
- In addition to the above, will have a strong understanding of web markup technologies and tools to translate designs to workable, clean, and maintainable markup and stylesheets.
- Development tools: Visual Code, Visual Studio, or similar
- Web Technologies: JavaScript, C#, HTML, CSS
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- MVC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
About Us
Mountain Hops Software is a start-up development house with a proven track record developing beautiful, usable, and efficient applications for a wide range of industries. Our team is a tight-knit family with big ambitions. We’re working hard to expand our business to a global audience and we’re looking for hard-working, passionate individuals to help us realize that goal.
The position and perks:
– Office based in Pretoria East.
– Premium Skillshare membership for continuous learning.
– Strong growth and learning potential in a start-up environment
– 18 Days annual leave.