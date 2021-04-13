Software Engineer – Implementation (Mid-Senior) (CH651) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg who specialises in software development and business process automation in the financial services industry, is looking for Mid and Senior level Software Engineers. The ideal candidate should have a 3-year degree from an Academic university with above-average results. ONLY if you adhere to the minimum requirements, please apply and the join their dynamic team!

Our software engineers are solution implementation specialists, responsible for interfacing with clients, understanding their needs and configuring software solutions to meet them.

You will be involved in delivering projects to clientsfrom information gathering, working with a team in designing solutions, solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement, and support.

Minimum requirements for all positions (Non-Negotiable) – Please do not apply if you do not meet the requirements

Sc., B.Eng., B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

Matric results – A or B for Mathematics HG

Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking

The company has different roles that typically distinguishes seniority, experience and mostly responsibility.

Mid-level software engineer

Primary:

2 to 4 years’ experience

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle

Software product configuration and support experience

Good understanding and experience of the software development process

Experience working in a project delivery environment

Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage

Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage

Integration, process automation and system/data migration an advantage

Requirements definition, design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation is an advantage

Additional Responsibilities ( Design, configure, test and support technical solution implementations for clients Involved, aware and focused on project initiatives, goals, commitments, expectations and deadlines Assist and coach junior staff Apply the company standards and best practices



Senior Software Engineer

5+ years financial services experience

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle

Software product configuration and support experience

System analysis and design skills are necessary

Experience working in a project delivery environment

Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation

Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams an advantage

Production support of client implementations

Server installation and deployment in corporate environments an advantage

Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management

Project management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets an advantage

Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching an advantage

Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage

Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage

Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration an advantage

Additional responsibilities Technical Expert for solution delivery In depth knowledge of all aspects of a client’s solution environment Key coordinator of technical solution delivery for the team Responsible for sound solution design and project execution according to company standards Ensuring excellent quality in service and solutions Technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement Assist, coach and train staff Develop and improve company standards and best practices



Location and working hours

Cape Town Our office in Cape Town is based in the CBD in Bree Street Our software engineers mostly work at client premises in the Cape Town area. Travel may be expected between local clients. Or occasionally to our Johannesburg office or clients. You are required to have your own transport (valid driver’s license) and be willing to travel.



General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position