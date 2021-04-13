Software Engineer – Implementation (Mid-Senior) (CH652) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg who specialises in software development and business process automation in the financial services industry, is looking for Mid and Senior level Software Engineers. The ideal candidate should have a 3-year degree from an Academic university with above-average results. ONLY if you adhere to the minimum requirements, please apply and the join their dynamic team!
Our software engineers are solution implementation specialists, responsible for interfacing with clients, understanding their needs and configuring software solutions to meet them.
You will be involved in delivering projects to clientsfrom information gathering, working with a team in designing solutions, solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement, and support.
Min Requirements for all positions (Non-Negotiable)
- BSc., B.Eng., B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), degree with IT related subjects as majors.
- From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg
- With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.
- Matric results – A or B for Mathematics HG
- Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking
The company has different roles that typically distinguishes seniority, experience and mostly responsibility.
Mid-level software engineer
Primary:
- 2 to 4 years’ experience
- Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle
- Software product configuration and support experience
- Good understanding and experience of the software development process
- Experience working in a project delivery environment
- Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage
- Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage
- Integration, process automation and system/data migration an advantage
- Requirements definition, design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation is an advantage
- Additional Responsibilities (
- Design, configure, test and support technical solution implementations for clients
- Involved, aware and focused on project initiatives, goals, commitments, expectations and deadlines
- Assist and coach junior staff
- Apply the company standards and best practices
Senior Software Engineer
- 5+ years financial services experience
- Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle
- Software product configuration and support experience
- System analysis and design skills are necessary
- Experience working in a project delivery environment
- Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation
- Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams an advantage
- Production support of client implementations
- Server installation and deployment in corporate environments an advantage
- Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management
- Project management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets an advantage
- Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching an advantage
- Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage
- Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage
- Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration an advantage
- Additional responsibilities
- Technical Expert for solution delivery
- In depth knowledge of all aspects of a client’s solution environment
- Key coordinator of technical solution delivery for the team
- Responsible for sound solution design and project execution according to company standards
- Ensuring excellent quality in service and solutions
- Technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement
- Assist, coach and train staff
- Develop and improve company standards and best practices
Location and working hours
Johannesburg
-
- Our office in Johannesburg is based in the Rosebank Mall next to the Rosebank Gautrain station
- Our software engineers mostly work at client premises in the Johannesburg area. Travel may be expected between local clients. Or occasionally to our Cpt office or clients. You are required to have your own transport (valid driver’s license) and be willing to travel.
- We and our clients work typical business hours – work days between 8am and 5pm. There may be occasional need to work evenings and weekends due to project deadlines or unexpected problems.
General:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
Please include your current salary and salary expectations.