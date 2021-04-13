Software Quality Engineer at The Focus Group

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the

solution.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Work closely with Test Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the clients Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network.

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business need into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story.

Discuss the low level design and functional requirements with the QA Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

B.Sc. in Computer Science or a Bcomm in Information Systems or an industry aligned Certification in software development.

Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps

ISEB/ISTQB Advance certification.

Object-orientated Programming (OOP). Advanced.

Development languages; C#, Java. Advanced.

Mobile Application development. Advanced

Soap and RESTFUL services. Advanced.

Use of testing tools and frameworks (E.g. Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira). Advanced.

Service virtualisation. Intermediate.

Data virtualisation and use of hyper-converged infrastructure. Intermediate.

Performance and load testing. Intermediate to Advanced.

