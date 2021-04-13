Software Quality Engineer (Automation) at Reverside

Automation Testing Role in JHB – EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Automation Testing Professionals with 3 – 8+ years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Different set of required skills:

2 positions: Experienced testing professional with Web and API Automation with NFT skills. (Senior and intermediate level)

1 positions: Experienced testing professional with C# programming skills and experience including D365

2 positions: Experienced testing professional with EQA Trading and Stockbroking

2 positions: Experienced testing professional with Mobile Automation experience

2 positions: Experience testing professional with ATM automation (NCR & Diebold), Mobile, API & Web, Functional Automation & Non-functional testing skills.

