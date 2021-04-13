Software Quality Engineer (Automation- Web & API) at iOCO

The Role: Searching for a dynamic Software Quality Engineer, to support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values within the [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

3 to 5 years Test automation experience

Test analysis & design experience.

Test automation experience

Development experience

Experience in Agile delivery and exposure to Test Driven Development (TDD), Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) in a continuous delivery model

Experience in NFT.

Ability to understand and interpret logical solution architecture

Essential Qualification:

B.Sc. in Computer Science / or a Bcom in Information Systems / or an industry aligned Certification in software development

Preferred Qualification:

Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps

ISEB/ISTQB Advance certification.

Key Accountabilities: Technical experience:

Object-orientated Programming (OOP). Intermediate.

Development languages; C#, Java. Intermediate.

Mobile Application development. Basic to Intermediate.

Soap and RESTFUL services. Intermediate.

Use of testing tools and frameworks (E.g. Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira). Intermediate.

Service virtualisation. Basic.

Data virtualisation and use of hyper-converged infrastructure. Basic.

Performance and load testing. Basic to Intermediate.

KPA’s:

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team

Work closely with Test Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable

Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance

Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load, high-availability, recoverability and other fit for purpose software non-funtional testing

Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors

Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities

Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Team player

Positive influencer

Good decision making

Entrepreneurial mind set (out of the box thinker)

Excellent communication (Written & Spoken)

