Software Quality Engineer (Automation- Web & API) at iOCO

The Role: Searching for a dynamic Software Quality Engineer, to support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values within the [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 3 to 5 years Test automation experience
- Test analysis & design experience.
- Test automation experience
- Development experience
- Experience in Agile delivery and exposure to Test Driven Development (TDD), Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) in a continuous delivery model
- Experience in NFT.
- Ability to understand and interpret logical solution architecture
Essential Qualification:
- B.Sc. in Computer Science / or a Bcom in Information Systems / or an industry aligned Certification in software development
Preferred Qualification:
- Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps
- ISEB/ISTQB Advance certification.
Key Accountabilities: Technical experience:
- Object-orientated Programming (OOP). Intermediate.
- Development languages; C#, Java. Intermediate.
- Mobile Application development. Basic to Intermediate.
- Soap and RESTFUL services. Intermediate.
- Use of testing tools and frameworks (E.g. Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira). Intermediate.
- Service virtualisation. Basic.
- Data virtualisation and use of hyper-converged infrastructure. Basic.
- Performance and load testing. Basic to Intermediate.
KPA’s:
- Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered
- Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
- Work closely with Test Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client
- Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story
- Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution
- Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing
- Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable
- Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance
- Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load, high-availability, recoverability and other fit for purpose software non-funtional testing
- Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors
- Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities
- Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Team player
- Positive influencer
- Good decision making
- Entrepreneurial mind set (out of the box thinker)
- Excellent communication (Written & Spoken)