Software Quality Engineer (Automation- Web & API) at iOCO

Apr 13, 2021

The Role: Searching for a dynamic Software Quality Engineer, to support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values within the [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 3 to 5 years Test automation experience
  • Test analysis & design experience.
  • Test automation experience
  • Development experience
  • Experience in Agile delivery and exposure to Test Driven Development (TDD), Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) in a continuous delivery model
  • Experience in NFT.
  • Ability to understand and interpret logical solution architecture

Essential Qualification:

  • B.Sc. in Computer Science / or a Bcom in Information Systems / or an industry aligned Certification in software development

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps
  • ISEB/ISTQB Advance certification.

Key Accountabilities: Technical experience:

  • Object-orientated Programming (OOP). Intermediate.
  • Development languages; C#, Java. Intermediate.
  • Mobile Application development. Basic to Intermediate.
  • Soap and RESTFUL services. Intermediate.
  • Use of testing tools and frameworks (E.g. Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira). Intermediate.
  • Service virtualisation. Basic.
  • Data virtualisation and use of hyper-converged infrastructure. Basic.
  • Performance and load testing. Basic to Intermediate.

KPA’s:

  • Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered
  • Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
  • Work closely with Test Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client
  • Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story
  • Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution
  • Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing
  • Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable
  • Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance
  • Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load, high-availability, recoverability and other fit for purpose software non-funtional testing
  • Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors
  • Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities
  • Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Team player
  • Positive influencer
  • Good decision making
  • Entrepreneurial mind set (out of the box thinker)
  • Excellent communication (Written & Spoken)

