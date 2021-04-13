Software System Designer at iOCO

The Role: A professional Software Systems Engineer with ability to translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Skills:
- 10 years?? experience in the Software Solutions industry.
Essential Qualification:
- BEng or BSc Computer Science, IT Diploma, Self-taught courses
Key Accountabilities: Technical skills:
- Java
- Angular
- APIC
- WPS
- BPM
KPA’s:
- Story level designs from the EL??s freeing them up to work on future High-level designs for up and coming sprints.
- Translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team
- Translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers
- Leading a team of developers with regards to the technical solution being implemented.
- Stakeholder engagement and Execution team engagement.
- Leading teams of +6 people from a Technical Perspective.
- Type of projects – End-to-end solution required to deliver the project.
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Natural mentor and leadership skills
- Detailed orientated and problem solver
- Good communication skills (Written and verbal)