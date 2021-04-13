Software System Designer at iOCO

The Role: A professional Software Systems Engineer with ability to translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Skills:

10 years?? experience in the Software Solutions industry.

Essential Qualification:

BEng or BSc Computer Science, IT Diploma, Self-taught courses

Key Accountabilities: Technical skills:

Java

Angular

APIC

WPS

BPM

KPA’s:

Story level designs from the EL??s freeing them up to work on future High-level designs for up and coming sprints.

Translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team

Translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers

Leading a team of developers with regards to the technical solution being implemented.

Stakeholder engagement and Execution team engagement.

Leading teams of +6 people from a Technical Perspective.

Type of projects – End-to-end solution required to deliver the project.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Natural mentor and leadership skills

Detailed orientated and problem solver

Good communication skills (Written and verbal)

Learn more/Apply for this position