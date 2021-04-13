Software System Designer at iOCO

Apr 13, 2021

The Role: A professional Software Systems Engineer with ability to translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Skills:

  • 10 years?? experience in the Software Solutions industry.

Essential Qualification:

  • BEng or BSc Computer Science, IT Diploma, Self-taught courses

Key Accountabilities: Technical skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • APIC
  • WPS
  • BPM

KPA’s:

  • Story level designs from the EL??s freeing them up to work on future High-level designs for up and coming sprints.
  • Translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team
  • Translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers
  • Leading a team of developers with regards to the technical solution being implemented.
  • Stakeholder engagement and Execution team engagement.
  • Leading teams of +6 people from a Technical Perspective.
  • Type of projects – End-to-end solution required to deliver the project.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Natural mentor and leadership skills
  • Detailed orientated and problem solver
  • Good communication skills (Written and verbal)

