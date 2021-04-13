Store Assistant at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To ensure the packing of IT equipment into the appropriate cartons / boxes / shelves in accordance with product specifications.
- To ensure that the correct packaging is used, documentation inserted and equipment properly secured before despatch and receiving of stock.
Experience
Ideal:
- Proven experience in packaging of IT equipment would be an added advantage
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Min:
- Basic computer literacy (MS Outlook)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.