Stores Controller

Apr 13, 2021

Superintendent Stores in Mooinooi, to oversee the total Stores function of the Company. To oversee all stores and continuously improve methods and processes.

The role:

  • Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility
  • Apply risk mitigation and implement control measures for residual risk
  • Manage SHEQ compliance within the Section through effective use of the Toolbox
  • Utilise the Integrated Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status
  • Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover
  • Manage performance against set targets and competencies
  • Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels
  • Conduct recruitment interviews and conduct career discussions on identified talent
  • Administer and provide support for the GSAP MM Module
  • Identify and manage possible risks of stores system in terms of Inventory Control, Critical Items (ABC Analysis) and Financial and Quality Management and Ordering / Receiving / Issuing
  • Management of Transport process, including stores related internal and external deliveries
  • Compile Monthly Management Reports and Ad-Hoc reporting as required.
  • Revise / Update SOP’s as required
  • Skills to identify tools and failures, identify HAZARDS / RISKS and declare the working area safe to work safely according to WCM work standards.

Requirements:

  • Degree or National Diploma in Supply Chain or related field
  • 6 years’ relevant experience, preferably 2 years’ managerial experience
  • Microsoft Office
  • SAP MM Module (material management)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • materials management
  • inventory
  • Sheq
  • risk
  • compliance
  • supply chain
  • procurement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

