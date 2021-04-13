Stores Controller

Superintendent Stores in Mooinooi, to oversee the total Stores function of the Company. To oversee all stores and continuously improve methods and processes.
The role:
- Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility
- Apply risk mitigation and implement control measures for residual risk
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Section through effective use of the Toolbox
- Utilise the Integrated Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status
- Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover
- Manage performance against set targets and competencies
- Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels
- Conduct recruitment interviews and conduct career discussions on identified talent
- Administer and provide support for the GSAP MM Module
- Identify and manage possible risks of stores system in terms of Inventory Control, Critical Items (ABC Analysis) and Financial and Quality Management and Ordering / Receiving / Issuing
- Management of Transport process, including stores related internal and external deliveries
- Compile Monthly Management Reports and Ad-Hoc reporting as required.
- Revise / Update SOP’s as required
- Skills to identify tools and failures, identify HAZARDS / RISKS and declare the working area safe to work safely according to WCM work standards.
Requirements:
- Degree or National Diploma in Supply Chain or related field
- 6 years’ relevant experience, preferably 2 years’ managerial experience
- Microsoft Office
- SAP MM Module (material management)
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- materials management
- inventory
- Sheq
- risk
- compliance
- supply chain
- procurement
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma