Stores Controller

Superintendent Stores in Mooinooi, to oversee the total Stores function of the Company. To oversee all stores and continuously improve methods and processes.

The role:

Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility

Apply risk mitigation and implement control measures for residual risk

Manage SHEQ compliance within the Section through effective use of the Toolbox

Utilise the Integrated Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status

Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover

Manage performance against set targets and competencies

Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels

Conduct recruitment interviews and conduct career discussions on identified talent

Administer and provide support for the GSAP MM Module

Identify and manage possible risks of stores system in terms of Inventory Control, Critical Items (ABC Analysis) and Financial and Quality Management and Ordering / Receiving / Issuing

Management of Transport process, including stores related internal and external deliveries

Compile Monthly Management Reports and Ad-Hoc reporting as required.

Revise / Update SOP’s as required

Skills to identify tools and failures, identify HAZARDS / RISKS and declare the working area safe to work safely according to WCM work standards.

Requirements:

Degree or National Diploma in Supply Chain or related field

6 years’ relevant experience, preferably 2 years’ managerial experience

Microsoft Office

SAP MM Module (material management)

If you have not hada response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SAP

materials management

inventory

Sheq

risk

compliance

supply chain

procurement

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

