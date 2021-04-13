Supply Chain Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Group Supply Chain ManagerThe company operates at a national level and provides their customers with a farm to fork service. Their customers span across Sub Sahara [URL Removed] will be opening different channels within the organization to allow collaboration between all the different companies and functional areas within the group. Implementing organizational structures, procedures, and systems to transform the current supply chain team and function into a world class supply chain function. Bcom plus 10 years experience in a similar role

Responsibilities

Managing all direct costs across the group factories. From strategic sourcing to corporate governance.

Aligning core suppliers with national footprints with quality, pricing and supply strategies

Monitoring compliance supplier audits and performance evaluation to ensure procurement governance

Managing all indirect costs for all warehousing Outbound:

Strategic partnering with key transports

Managing the internal fleet, 8 tonners, tautliners, bulk tankers and forklifts

Cost saving initiatives such as transport tenders and logistical planning

Identifying any competitive logistic advantage

National distribution and SADC distribution

Route optimization and supplier optimization

Planning:

Demand planning for total group, (four companies)

Forecasting for total group, (four companies)

Develop and manage from demand plan to to packing plan to distribution

Logistic planning, warehouse capacity maximization to distribution planning

Bulk storage tank utilization and through put to ensure asset is maximized

