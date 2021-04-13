SWIFT Security Specialist Engineer
Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements
One will be responsible to design, implement, secure, and maintain solutions in support of the payments system and SWIFT environment, with a focus on information and cybersecurity for the client and Southern African Development Community (SADC).
Qualifications and Experience:
- National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
- SWIFT and cybersecurity certifications
- Network, AIX, Linux and MQ certifications (will be an added advantage)
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in SWIFT and information security environments
If you meet all the requirements specified above, and interested to further the process, kindly contact Natasha Le Roux on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Swift Alliance
- SwiftNet
- Dell EMC Storage Network
- Routers
- Switches
- Firewalls
- VPN
- Network Security
- Cybersecurity
- IBM MQ Series
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund