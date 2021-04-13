SWIFT Security Specialist Engineer

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements

One will be responsible to design, implement, secure, and maintain solutions in support of the payments system and SWIFT environment, with a focus on information and cybersecurity for the client and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Qualifications and Experience:

National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

SWIFT and cybersecurity certifications

Network, AIX, Linux and MQ certifications (will be an added advantage)

5 – 7 Years’ experience in SWIFT and information security environments

Desired Skills:

Swift Alliance

SwiftNet

Dell EMC Storage Network

Routers

Switches

Firewalls

VPN

Network Security

Cybersecurity

IBM MQ Series

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

