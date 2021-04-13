System and Workforce Administrator at Bidvest Bank

- Primary Purpose
- To be a system administrator for all systems utilised by management in Service Centre of Excellence to monitor adherence andperform scheduling of Service Centre of excellence agents. The incumbent will be responsible for day to day creation, building andassigning of campaigns to agent.
- To take ownership and accountability for the effective and tactical executionof all campaign activities- Execute the bank strategy using the relevant SCE Systems- Monitor campaigns and ad hoc duties related to campaign lists from MI andstakeholders in the Service Centre environment- Implement, control and evaluate contactability strategies on the PredictiveDialer and interactive Electronic Communications (SMS, calls and Emails)with relevant stakeholders.- Creation of new system logins profiles for agents, team leaders and any newstakeholder in accordance with the systems policy- Compile and analyze results and making additional recommendations toenhance the results achieved by Service Centre e.g. Phone strategies,campaign strategies, dialer strategies, algorithms, forecasting, by utilizingEDW data.- Effectively execute and manage business campaigns- Support the design, deployment and integration of multiple contact strategychannels within the dialler strategy and execute such strategies in a test andlearn environment by advising the senior dialler manager on technology andcapacity challenges.- Analyze output data from the system and suggest ways of improvements toManagement- Implement process improvements to better support the more effective useof the dialler technology in the outbound and Inbound collections centre.
- Share knowledge through empowerment by identifying continuous training needs forstaff on the knowledge of their front-end systems and utilisation thereof- Liaising with SCE Manager and team leaders daily, Weekly and Monthly systemirregularities and suggested ways of improvement- Ongoing communication to stakeholders regarding campaign execution and successrates- Daily, weekly and monthly feedback on agent, campaign and all performance basedon other mediums of communication (SMS and Virtual Agent) with the emphasis onhighlighting greatness, identifying areas of concern and initiating the need forchange where necessary.- Ensure consultative process of decision making in terms of amendments orimprovements to current processes or solutions including any initiatives.
- Play a support role for any Service Centre an ongoing basis by suggesting best suitedcapacity based on demand volumes peaks and valleys on staffing requirements- Create a monthly schedule for all SCE agents highlighting shift patterns and required
- taffing level per shift to ensure maximum operational efficiencies are achieved.- Manage the use of the Workforce Management tools to optimize outbound agentproductivity and report.- Responsible for the collation of staffing information to ensure optimization of dailycampaigns through best time to call Mode
- Keeping abreast of Compliance (FICA and Finsurv) requirements- Knowledge of Banking products and systems
- Qualifications
- Grade 12- Information Technology relatedqualification-
- 2 Years’ experience in Banking products
- BCom Degree- Statistics
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
- SAS- Customer Interactions Management Tools (CIM)
- Previous exposure to Information technology environment
- Experience
- Data Analyst-
- Data Mining-
- EDW (Enterprise Data Warehouse)
- System monitoring andadministration-
- Telephony suites
- Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies and level of competencies)
- Excellent multitasking skills- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills- Team player- Good time-management skills- Great interpersonal and communication skills- Deciding and Initiating action- Attention to detail- Analytical- Ability to drive quality in an operations supportenvironment
- The ideal candidate thrives on data, working collaborativelyand staying ahead of trends
- WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
- Office bound and flexible to provide support, work after hours and weekends when requiredThis role has a potential to be performed remotely when need arises
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- Data Analysis
- Banking Products
- SAS
- CIM
- IT Experience
- Data Mining
- EDW
- Statistics
- SQL
- BCOM
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree