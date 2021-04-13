Technical Business Analyst

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for an IT Business Analyst role to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue listen advise influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements are delivered.

Preserves relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.

Anticipates consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback.

Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints.

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Facilitate one-on-one or group workshops to elicit analyse communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes and policies and where relevant IT systems.

Analyse existing processes and facilitate improvements with stakeholders.

Analyse and model data and data requirements where applicable. Document business/functional requirements.

Conduct a gap analysis to identify the most feasible solution to meet requirements.

Work with business stakeholders to define metrics/performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and ensure the implementation of the requirements.

Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.

Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.

Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.

Experience and requirements

Completed degree or any other related

3 – 5 years as a Business Analyst

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Process Analysis

Analyse Business Processes

Gap Analysis

