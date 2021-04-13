Technical Business Analyst

Apr 13, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for an IT Business Analyst role to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue listen advise influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements are delivered.
  • Preserves relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.
  • Anticipates consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback.
  • Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints.
  • Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.
  • Facilitate one-on-one or group workshops to elicit analyse communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes and policies and where relevant IT systems.
  • Analyse existing processes and facilitate improvements with stakeholders.
  • Analyse and model data and data requirements where applicable. Document business/functional requirements.
  • Conduct a gap analysis to identify the most feasible solution to meet requirements.
  • Work with business stakeholders to define metrics/performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and ensure the implementation of the requirements.
  • Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.
  • Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.
  • Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed degree or any other related
  • 3 – 5 years as a Business Analyst

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Gap Analysis

