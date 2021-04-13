Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator

Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator:

Our Client is seeking an outgoing Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator with excellent communication skills, to assist with client service support. Experience with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software. (NON-NEGOTIABLE).

Minimum requirements

Matric, relevant tertiary qualifications.

+ 2 years in a Technical Service Support position.

Advanced administrative and computer skills.

Knowledge of PABX Virtual PBX and CCTV.

Knowledge of telephone systems will be an advantage

Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Service coordination for CCTV and PABX division.

Planning of installations, porting, and cancellations.

Progress updates to sales departments and management regarding appointments and booking.

System management (Albatross – Athena – Service Now)

Learn more/Apply for this position