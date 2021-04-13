Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator:
Our Client is seeking an outgoing Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator with excellent communication skills, to assist with client service support. Experience with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software. (NON-NEGOTIABLE).
Minimum requirements
- Matric, relevant tertiary qualifications.
- + 2 years in a Technical Service Support position.
- Advanced administrative and computer skills.
- Knowledge of PABX Virtual PBX and CCTV.
- Knowledge of telephone systems will be an advantage
- Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Service coordination for CCTV and PABX division.
- Planning of installations, porting, and cancellations.
- Progress updates to sales departments and management regarding appointments and booking.
- System management (Albatross – Athena – Service Now)