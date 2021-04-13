Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator

Apr 13, 2021

Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator:

Our Client is seeking an outgoing Technical Service Support Co-Ordinator with excellent communication skills, to assist with client service support. Experience with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software. (NON-NEGOTIABLE).

Minimum requirements

  • Matric, relevant tertiary qualifications.
  • + 2 years in a Technical Service Support position.
  • Advanced administrative and computer skills.
  • Knowledge of PABX Virtual PBX and CCTV.
  • Knowledge of telephone systems will be an advantage
  • Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Service coordination for CCTV and PABX division.
  • Planning of installations, porting, and cancellations.
  • Progress updates to sales departments and management regarding appointments and booking.
  • System management (Albatross – Athena – Service Now)

