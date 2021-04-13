Test Automation Engineer (CH656) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based and established company providing fintech solutions across multiple sectors, is looking to expand their team and wants to appoint a Test Automation Engineer to join their Technical team.

This individual will be responsible for the designing and writing of programmes to run automatic tests on new and existing software as part of the software development cycle. This individual is tech-savvy, pays close attention to detail and has an analytical mind.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES, NOT LIMITED TO:

Develop and maintain automation scripts in JavaScript and Python.

Develop scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools.

Work closely with the developers, analysts, and team members to ensure automation delivery.

Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests.

Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline.

Set up automation test cases and test plans using test management tools.

Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production.

Investigate automation failures and raise necessary concerns.

Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT.

Understanding of UI and back-end testing.

Develop status reports based on test completion and findings.

Present and communicate findings including impact-analysis on the overall project plan to team leaders.

Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to the senior developer.

Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint.

Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree/Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline.

Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience in different platforms and architectures.

Strong API/Service Automation experience.

ISTQB/ISEB qualification (advantageous).

Experience in setting up continuous integration tools and executing automated tests.

Proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.

Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.

Experience working with defect tracking and task tracking tools – JIRA preferred.

COMPETENCIES

Self-motivated.

Adaptable with an ability to learn quickly.

Ability to work efficiently with others and contribute to the team’s accomplishment.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Ability to analyse and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

High attention to detail.

BENEFITS & PERKS AVAILABLE:

Employees get to do meaningful work, grow their careers, and make valuable contributions to the SME sector and SA economy as a whole.

We are also not your average 9-5 company. We work together and play together and because we really care, we offer plenty of perks too.

Medical Aid company contributions through Discovery Health for main members.

100% contribution to group risk benefits with Discovery Health (Income Protection and Life Insurance Cover).

Study Assistance Programs.

Wellness Programs and initiatives.

Access to excellent Employee Assistance Programs with 24 hour counselling services available for employees and their family members.

High end tech – company laptops and equipment.

Remote working conditions.

Truth coffee and healthy, wholesome on-site catering.

Reward and recognition programs.

A one-of-a-kind culture: our TRIBE is connected, inclusive, forward-thinking, energetic, and family orientated.

While we have offices in trendy Woodstock during the lockdown, we decided to become a remote-first company, so most of the week will be spent working from wherever you are most productive

HEALTH AND SAFETY:

These are unprecedented times and because our people could not be more important to us, health and safety could not be more important to us. We have made sure that our office is a safe place to work and we will continue to do so, to ensure that we combat the spread of COVID-19. A hybrid remote working condition has also been adopted and offers employees opportunity to connect in office and place attention on focus work in the comfort of their home or remote working environment.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position