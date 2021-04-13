UX Team Lead: Client Experience Delivery (CH661) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Business Banking industry is looking to employ a User Experience (UX) Team Lead for their Client Experience Delivery department in their Sandton office.
The purpose of this position is:
- To lead and co-ordinate the team of client experience designers within Client Experience Delivery:
- To research and ensure that the bank’s Digital client experience is world class whilst conforming to the bank/brand principles.
- To be the custodian of design and development standards, prototypes, and client/user experiences for Business Banking UX design process
- Develop the Design Ops process for Business Banking.
- To provide specialist input to feature teams, support areas, e.g., Marketing, Chief Product Owners/Product Owners of client touch points.
The role will report to the Lead: Digital Offering Design and will have 3 direct UX Designer reports.
Key Performance Areas:
- Research and investigate local and international developments in terms of client experience with a specific focus on digital touch points.
- Develop and maintain CX/UX design quality standards that must apply to the Business Banking Division.
- Manage and prioritise the backlog for strategic/new functionality that requires prototype development in conjunction with CPO/PO’s.
- Support PO’s and align with feature teams release/sprint plans in terms of new developments.
- Support product owners and identify client experience improvement opportunities.
- People Management
Qualifications:
- Minimum: A related tertiary qualification (Degree / Diploma) in design/client/user experience
- Ideal:
- Knowledge of psychology as it pertains to CX/UX behaviors and principles.
- CUA (Certified Usability Analyst) or similar
Experience:
- Minimum ofFive or more years:
- As a team leader of client/user experience designers
- Experience in client/user interface and experience design for web applications and mobile devices
- Experience in interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment
Knowledge:
Detailed knowledge in:
- Invision, Abstract, Sketch and prototyping software
- Understanding of Agile Practices
- A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must.
Skills:
- Sound written and verbal communication skills
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Strong problem solving skills
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Strong conceptualization ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills
- Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail
- Self- driven and be able to work independently
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Team player, assist team members to achieve their potential
- Ability to inspire team members and provide design direction
General:
- Clear credit and criminal record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available after hours and / or weekends if required
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
- Own a Mobile Phone
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.