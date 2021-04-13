UX Team Lead: Client Experience Delivery (CH661) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Apr 13, 2021

Our client in the Business Banking industry is looking to employ a User Experience (UX) Team Lead for their Client Experience Delivery department in their Sandton office.

The purpose of this position is:

  • To lead and co-ordinate the team of client experience designers within Client Experience Delivery:
    • To research and ensure that the bank’s Digital client experience is world class whilst conforming to the bank/brand principles.
    • To be the custodian of design and development standards, prototypes, and client/user experiences for Business Banking UX design process
    • Develop the Design Ops process for Business Banking.
  • To provide specialist input to feature teams, support areas, e.g., Marketing, Chief Product Owners/Product Owners of client touch points.

The role will report to the Lead: Digital Offering Design and will have 3 direct UX Designer reports.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Research and investigate local and international developments in terms of client experience with a specific focus on digital touch points.
  • Develop and maintain CX/UX design quality standards that must apply to the Business Banking Division.
  • Manage and prioritise the backlog for strategic/new functionality that requires prototype development in conjunction with CPO/PO’s.
  • Support PO’s and align with feature teams release/sprint plans in terms of new developments.
  • Support product owners and identify client experience improvement opportunities.
  • People Management

Qualifications:

  • Minimum: A related tertiary qualification (Degree / Diploma) in design/client/user experience
  • Ideal:
    • Knowledge of psychology as it pertains to CX/UX behaviors and principles.
    • CUA (Certified Usability Analyst) or similar

Experience:

  • Minimum ofFive or more years:
    • As a team leader of client/user experience designers
    • Experience in client/user interface and experience design for web applications and mobile devices
    • Experience in interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

Knowledge:

Detailed knowledge in:

  • Invision, Abstract, Sketch and prototyping software
  • Understanding of Agile Practices
  • A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must.

Skills:

  • Sound written and verbal communication skills
  • Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
  • Strong problem solving skills
  • The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
  • Strong conceptualization ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills
  • Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail
  • Self- driven and be able to work independently
  • Willingness to take ownership and accountability
  • Team player, assist team members to achieve their potential
  • Ability to inspire team members and provide design direction

General:

  • Clear credit and criminal record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available after hours and / or weekends if required
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
  • Own a Mobile Phone
  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position