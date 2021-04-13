UX Team Lead: Client Experience Delivery (CH661) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Business Banking industry is looking to employ a User Experience (UX) Team Lead for their Client Experience Delivery department in their Sandton office.

The purpose of this position is:

To lead and co-ordinate the team of client experience designers within Client Experience Delivery: To research and ensure that the bank’s Digital client experience is world class whilst conforming to the bank/brand principles. To be the custodian of design and development standards, prototypes, and client/user experiences for Business Banking UX design process Develop the Design Ops process for Business Banking.

To provide specialist input to feature teams, support areas, e.g., Marketing, Chief Product Owners/Product Owners of client touch points.

The role will report to the Lead: Digital Offering Design and will have 3 direct UX Designer reports.

Key Performance Areas:

Research and investigate local and international developments in terms of client experience with a specific focus on digital touch points.

Develop and maintain CX/UX design quality standards that must apply to the Business Banking Division.

Manage and prioritise the backlog for strategic/new functionality that requires prototype development in conjunction with CPO/PO’s.

Support PO’s and align with feature teams release/sprint plans in terms of new developments.

Support product owners and identify client experience improvement opportunities.

People Management

Qualifications:

Minimum: A related tertiary qualification (Degree / Diploma) in design/client/user experience

Ideal: Knowledge of psychology as it pertains to CX/UX behaviors and principles. CUA (Certified Usability Analyst) or similar



Experience:

Minimum ofFive or more years: As a team leader of client/user experience designers Experience in client/user interface and experience design for web applications and mobile devices Experience in interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment



Knowledge:

Detailed knowledge in:

Invision, Abstract, Sketch and prototyping software

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must.

Skills:

Sound written and verbal communication skills

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Strong problem solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Strong conceptualization ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills

Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail

Self- driven and be able to work independently

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player, assist team members to achieve their potential

Ability to inspire team members and provide design direction

General:

Clear credit and criminal record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available after hours and / or weekends if required

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Own a Mobile Phone

