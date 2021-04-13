Warehouse Supervisor at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A FMCG manufacturer requires an energetic and self-motivated Warehouse Supervisor to maintain and oversee inventory and related daily warehouse activities such as receiving and storing goods, ensuring the efficient delivery of goods, supervising staff, and securing the warehouse according to company policies and procedures

Qualifications

Matric plus Diploma in supply chain or warehousing

5 years’ experience in warehousing on Supervisor level,

Role CompetenciesFMCG, Manufacturing sector experience essential. Full knowledge of the requirements in respect of global standards of warehousing finished goods, raw materials and packaging. Understand risk, business processes and controls. Excellent leadership skill, including strong coaching experience. FIFO strategies.

Learn more/Apply for this position