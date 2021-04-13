Web Administrator at On-Line Electronics Retail Store

ROLE PURPOSE: responsible for basic web development and web related administrative support for the company

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Fixing tracking numbers not updating in system

Fixing phones

Fixing email templates

Keeping stock files up to date, solving any related issues and follow up as necessary

Checking voucher issues and solving said issues as required

Order page override as required

Checking and solving bidorbuy issues

Sorting out stock issues

Listing items as required

Following up on and checking (wrong) prices and (incorrect) text

Fix order address issues

Fix any files not working

Updating pricelists as required

Fixing any errors identified

Sorting out and fixing any incorrect images and items

DESIRED KNOWLEDGE, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

At least 1 years progressively responsible experience in a similar role

Good understanding of relevant protocols, policies and standard operating procedures

Computer literacy – FTP, MySQL, HTML

BEHAVIOURAL CHARACTERISTICS REQUIRED

Exceptional time management skills

Ability to multi-task

Attention to detail

Problem solving abilities

Great organizational and administrative skills

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy FTP

MySQL

HTML

Multi-task

Problem solving abilities

attention to details

good administrative skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Growing Electronics On-Line Retail Store

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

