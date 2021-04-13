Web Administrator at On-Line Electronics Retail Store

ROLE PURPOSE: responsible for basic web development and web related administrative support for the company
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Fixing tracking numbers not updating in system
Fixing phones
Fixing email templates
Keeping stock files up to date, solving any related issues and follow up as necessary
Checking voucher issues and solving said issues as required
Order page override as required
Checking and solving bidorbuy issues
Sorting out stock issues
Listing items as required
Following up on and checking (wrong) prices and (incorrect) text
Fix order address issues
Fix any files not working
Updating pricelists as required
Fixing any errors identified
Sorting out and fixing any incorrect images and items
DESIRED KNOWLEDGE, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS
- At least 1 years progressively responsible experience in a similar role
- Good understanding of relevant protocols, policies and standard operating procedures
- Computer literacy – FTP, MySQL, HTML
BEHAVIOURAL CHARACTERISTICS REQUIRED
- Exceptional time management skills
- Ability to multi-task
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving abilities
- Great organizational and administrative skills
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy FTP
- MySQL
- HTML
- Multi-task
- Problem solving abilities
- attention to details
- good administrative skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Growing Electronics On-Line Retail Store
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus