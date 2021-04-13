Web/SEO Analyst

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

  • Web analyst with experience across multiple tools with GA specialism.
  • Responsible for reporting
  • Analysis of journeys
  • Site performance against KPI’s
  • SEO reporting/analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • Analyst
  • KPI
  • SEO reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

