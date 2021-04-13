Web/SEO Analyst

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
- Web analyst with experience across multiple tools with GA specialism.
- Responsible for reporting
- Analysis of journeys
- Site performance against KPI’s
- SEO reporting/analysis.
To take advantage and apply to email cvs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Analyst
- KPI
- SEO reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma